Hulu's "Return to Fox Hollow" Continues Investigation into Herb Baumeister Murders

Streaming July 8, the new documentary explores newly uncovered evidence and the ongoing effort to identify additional victims.

ABC News is returning to the scene of the crime for a follow-up to their hit Hulu docuseries, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.

What's Happening:

ABC News Studios has announced Return to Fox Hollow: New Victims, Darker Secrets, a follow-up to the Emmy-nominated docuseries The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.

The special continues the investigation into serial killer Herb Baumeister's crimes, featuring exclusive interviews, newly uncovered evidence and fresh developments in one of the largest unidentified human remains cases in U.S. history.

The original four-part series premiered in February 2025, earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary, and became ABC News Studios' most-watched Hulu docuseries of 2025 based on hours streamed.

The first series followed Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison as he reopened the decades-old case after thousands of human bones were discovered on the grounds surrounding Fox Hollow Farm, Baumeister's Indiana estate.

Return to Fox Hollow follows investigators as they work to identify additional victims while exploring lingering questions surrounding possible accomplices, missing evidence and evolving witness testimony decades after the murders.

The new documentary begins streaming Wednesday, July 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Meanwhile, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is currently streaming on Hulu – and for more, be sure to read our review.

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