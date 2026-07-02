Disney Announces "Dragon Striker" Season 2, Slated for Next Year
Check out season one on Hulu and Disney+ now!
Disney’s hit animated action series Dragon Striker is officially coming back for its second season!
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2022, Disney announced a new animated series Dragon Striker was set to head to Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Dragon Striker takes place in a magical world where kids compete in a spell-powered sport similar to soccer.
- The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Key who dreams of becoming a top player.
- When Key discovers he may have the rare and powerful “Dragon Striker” ability, he joins an underdog team at a prestigious academy to train and compete.
- After officially finishing its first season, Disney TVA has announced on X that the series will return for second season.
- In a short announcement video, fans can get a small taste of the athletic action coming to season 2, which will arrive in early 2027.
- In the second season, The Knights must confront shattered friendships, hidden secrets, and an ancient evil as they battle their way to the Banner’s Helm final, risking everything in pursuit of victory.
- Plus, check out a first look at the upcoming season.
- For now, fans can check out the first season of Dragon Striker on Disney+ and Hulu!
- Check out the reveal trailer below!
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