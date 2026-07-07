Troye Sivan and Leland Providing Music for New FX Series "The Shards"

Plus, series star Hayes Warner will also provide original music for the series.

FX's The Shards is on its way, and today, we've learned that pop artist Troye Sivan and collaborator Leland will be providing music for the series.

What's Happening:

Based on the acclaimed and bestselling novel by author Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), The Shards is the latest project from Ryan Murphy and will debut on FX in August.

Pop artist Troye Sivan and longtime collaborator Leland will provide music to help drive the suspense, seduction and obsession of The Shards.

The Shards. Sivan is known for his hits such as "Rush" and "One of Your Girls," while collaborator Leland wrote the aforementioned songs, as well as songs like “1999” by Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, “Kings and Queens” by Ava Max, and “Fetish” by Selena Gomez.

Series star and rising pop artist Hayes Warner will also provide original music for the series.

Warner, who plays Debbie Schaffer in the new drama, was previously named People Magazine’s Artist to Watch, securing her place in modern pop with millions of streams across standout releases including “Predator” and “Breadcrumbs.”

Additionally, FX revealed new key art for The Shards, which will premiere August 5 with two episodes on FX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.

At its center is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

The Shards stars: Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass) as Bret Kaia Gerber (Babylon) as Susan Reynolds Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer Graham Campbell (Late Fame) as Thom Wright Wes Bentley (American Beauty) as Terry Schaffer Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Liz Schaffer Jordan Roth (I Think I Do) as Steven Reinhardt



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