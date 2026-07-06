A Special Look at "Super Troopers 3" Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Broken Lizard is back with another sequel to the group's most popular movie, set for release in just over a month.

A special look at the third installment in the Super Troopers franchise has arrived on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happenings:

Fans of Super Troopers can get excited for the upcoming Super Troopers 3 with an 11-minute preview, now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Everyone’s favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew. When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

Super Troopers 3 is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (The Dukes of Hazzard) and was written by Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, and Chandrasekhar, who also all star in the film.

Newcomers to the lineup of troopers in the third movie include: Sakina Jaffrey (Pixar’s Soul) Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live) Lisa Gilroy (Twisted Metal) Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United) Marisa Coughlan (Teaching Mrs. Tingle) Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) Andrew Dismukes (SNL) Hannah Simone (New Girl) Iqbal Theba (Glee)

You can check out the trailer over at the official Searchlight Pictures YouTube page. Be advised that the trailer is a "red band" trailer, featuring strong language throughout, including sexual language and references, and a brief moment of nudity.

We recently got a look at some of the novelties fans can expect at most movie theater chains.

Super Troopers 3 is ready to hit theaters on August 7, 2026.

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