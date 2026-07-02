Animation Legend Brad Bird Set for In-Depth Discussion with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con

Bird will discuss his Pixar and animation legacy, while looking ahead to the December release of Netflix's "Ray Gunn"

Animation legend Brad Bird will be sitting down with Collider for an in-depth conversation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

What's Happening:

Collider has shared that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brad Bird will partake in their panel, "Brad Bird: My Cinematic Journey," at San Diego Comic-Con.

Disney fans will know Bird as the director behind some of Pixar's biggest and most enduring hits, like The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, and Ratatouille. But to animation fans, Bird may be best known for 1999's The Iron Giant. He also directed the 2015 live-action film Tomorrowland, starring George Clooney.

Bird will join Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub for a wide-ranging conversation celebrating his remarkable career – discussing his creative process, storytelling approach, and the unforgettable characters and worlds that have defined his films.

He’ll also give fans an exclusive first look at his upcoming Skydance Animation and Netflix feature, Ray Gunn, sharing new details about the film’s story, style, and what audiences can expect from his much-anticipated next film.

We recently got a closer look at Ray Gunn at the Annecy Animation Festival. You'll be able to watch it for yourself when it premiers December 18 on Netflix.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place July 23–26, 2026.

More Disney Movie News: