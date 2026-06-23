Disney+ and Hulu Set July Premiere for Creator-Packed Variety Series "Rabbit Hole"

The new pocket.watch original brings together 36 of the internet’s biggest creators for challenges, collaborations, and comedy beginning July 13.

The worlds of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch are about to collide in a way audiences have never seen before. Disney+ and Hulu have announced the upcoming premiere of Rabbit Hole, a new creator-driven variety series bringing together dozens of the internet’s biggest stars for an ambitious entertainment experience designed for the digital generation.

What’s Happening:

Premiering July 13 on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in select international markets, Rabbit Hole will feature a massive 36-member cast of social media creators, making it the largest ensemble of digital stars ever assembled for a premium television series.

Produced by pocket.watch, the 10-episode half-hour series aims to capture the fast-paced energy of online content while bringing it to a streaming audience. Combining large-scale collaborations, outrageous challenges, comedy sketches, and short-form content, the series is designed to reflect the viewing habits and interests of today's teen audiences.

According to Disney and pocket.watch, Rabbit Hole is a first-of-its-kind variety show that embraces the unpredictable nature of internet culture. Each episode promises high-energy competitions, unexpected creator team-ups, and plenty of chaotic moments as some of the most recognizable names in digital entertainment come together under one roof.

Leading the lineup are creators whose combined social reach exceeds 675 million followers across platforms. Among the featured stars are Topper Guild, Zhong, ZHC, Collins Key, Jesser, That's Amazing, Dan Rhodes, Josh Peck, Sofie Dossi, EvanTube, Mackenzie Turner, Papa Jake, Matthew Beem, PrettyBored, and ExtraEmily.

The series also incorporates exclusive short-form content from additional creators, including Hero DW, Cozy Ivn, Shaquan Parson, Maddi Winter, Andymation, Fulton Lee, Yung Astroo, and Space Skits.

The project represents another major step in Disney's efforts to connect with younger audiences through creator-led programming. As digital influencers continue to shape entertainment consumption habits among Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers, Rabbit Hole bridges the gap between traditional streaming content and the creator economy.

Pocket.watch has built its reputation by transforming popular digital creators into broader entertainment brands, making the company a natural partner for a project of this scale. The series was co-created by pocket.watch Chief Content Officer Albie Hecht and Head of Development Carin Davis.

By bringing together creators from multiple platforms and content styles, Rabbit Hole aims to deliver the collaborative, fast-moving entertainment that online audiences have come to expect while leveraging the reach and production resources of Disney+ and Hulu.

With viral personalities, massive fanbases, and an endless supply of internet-inspired challenges, Rabbit Hole could become one of the most unique additions to Disney's streaming lineup this summer.

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