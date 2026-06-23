Disney+ Expands UK Originals Team With Key Scripted Content Hires

Ron O’Berst and Laura Klimke join Disney+ as the streamer continues to grow its slate of UK and European original series.

Disney+ is continuing to invest in original programming across Europe, adding two experienced television executives to its UK scripted content team as the streamer looks to grow its slate of locally produced series.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the company has appointed Ron O’Berst as Director of Scripted Originals UK and Laura Klimke as Senior Development Manager, Scripted Originals UK, strengthening the team responsible for identifying and developing new projects for Disney+ and Hulu audiences.

The appointments come as Disney+ continues to expand its international originals strategy, following a series of leadership promotions earlier this year and the unveiling of a new slate of European productions at Series Mania in March.

Based in London, both O’Berst and Klimke will report to Lee Mason, Vice President of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, helping oversee the development and commissioning of original scripted programming across the United Kingdom.

For Disney+, the hires signal a continued commitment to building a strong pipeline of British and European storytelling. Recent Disney-backed productions have included acclaimed series such as the drama Rivals and comedy-drama Alice and Steve, while the company's broader European slate has featured projects like Breslau from Poland, Bref.2 from France, This is Not Hollywood from Italy, and Invisible from Spain.

Angela Jain, Disney+ EMEA's Head of Content, praised the additions to the growing originals team.

"As we ramp up our Originals slate, Ron and Laura bring exceptional creative expertise, outstanding industry relationships and a shared passion for championing distinctive voices," Jain said. "Their appointments are another important step in our ambitious plan to build a world-class originals team who will deliver more volume and variety, alongside the high standards of creative excellence our audiences expect."

O’Berst joins Disney+ from Hera Pictures, where he most recently served as executive producer on the BAFTA-nominated BBC Three drama What It Feels Like for a Girl. The series, based on the memoir by Paris Lees, was recently acquired by Prime Video. His credits also include serving as story producer on the acclaimed historical drama Mary & George.

His extensive television background includes previous leadership roles as Head of Development at Drama Republic and Head of Scripted Development at BBC Worldwide. Earlier in his career, he worked at Channel 4 and Discovery Networks International.

"I've long admired Angela, Lee and the wider team's impeccable taste, and I'm looking forward to working with them as Disney continues to grow internationally with such an incredible slate of projects," O’Berst said.

Klimke arrives from Pure Fiction Television, where she served as executive producer. Prior to that, she spent four years as Head of Development at Euston Films, contributing to projects including Hard Sun for the BBC and ITV's The Sister, both written by Neil Cross.

More recently, she worked on the comedy-horror series Wreck, which aired for two seasons on BBC Three and developed a loyal fan following.

"Disney is making some of the most ambitious, vibrant British drama with incredible creatives, and I am thrilled to join Lee and the team in finding the next slate of shows that defy expectation," Klimke said.

The new hires reflect Disney+'s broader push to strengthen its international content strategy and increase investment in locally produced programming. As competition among streaming services continues to intensify, original series tailored to regional audiences have become an increasingly important part of Disney's global growth plans.

With O’Berst and Klimke now joining the team, Disney+ appears poised to further expand its UK and European scripted offerings, bringing more homegrown stories to audiences around the world.

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