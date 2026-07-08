"The Bear," "Love Story," "Only Murders In The Building," and "The Muppet Show" Among Lengthy List of Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning
Earlier today, the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced. Nominees across television dramatic, comedic, and limited anthology series were revealed. Among nominations for acclaimed performers such as Steve Carell (Rooster), Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)and Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), a slew of new faces and breakout performances were recognized including Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story:John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).
Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 24, a record that was previously held by The Studio in 2025, and The Bear prior to that in 2024. The Pitt leads this year's drama category with 25 nominations.
The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on September 14th at 8:00 PM. Thanks to an NFL game on Sunday, The Emmys will be held on a Monday night. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.
For our Disney fan audience, once again, we see a large amount of representation from FX's The Bear, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and new entries like the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, as well as delightfully surprising amount of nods for the recent edition of The Muppet Show.
The list of nominees follows. As our audience is largely fans of The Walt Disney Company, we've highlighted Disney titles in bold. This also includes 20th Television titles for other platforms like Netflix, as well as more obvious Hulu, Nat Geo, Disney+ titles, and more. Additionally, some of the more technical and creative arts categories with no Disney nominations have been removed from our list.
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Zendaya - Euphoria
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
- Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Patrick Ball - The Pitt
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
- Gerran Howell - The Pitt
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey - Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Brittany Allen - The Pitt
- Tal Anderson - The Pitt
- Tina Ivlev - The Pitt
- Miriam Shor - Pluribus
- Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age
- Shailene Woodley - Paradise
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Ernest Harden, Jr. - The Pitt
- Jeff Hiller - Pluribus
- Jeff Kober - The Pitt
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
- Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- The Gilded Age
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Task
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- The Diplomat - Amagansett
- The Pitt - 1:00 PM
- The Pitt - 12:00 PM
- Pluribus - We Is Us
- Slow Horses - Scars
- Task - A Still Small Voice
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
- Jean Smart - Hacks
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
- Steve Carell - Rooster
- Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter - Hacks
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
- Michael Urie - Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Leslie Bibb - Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
- Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay
- Cherry Jones - Hacks
- Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Lauren Weedman - Hacks
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Michael J. Fox - Shrinking
- Brett Goldstein - Shrinking
- Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay
- Christopher McDonald - Hacks
- Rob Reiner - The Bear
- Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Chair Company
- Hacks
- The Ms. Pat Show
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary - Team Building
- The Chair Company - Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does
- The Comeback - Valerie Does It All
- Hacks - Finale
- Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessett
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Carey Mulligan - Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Riz Ahmed - Bait
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunham - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac - Beef
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
- Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd - Half Man
- David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton - Beef
- Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Beef - It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey
- Beef - Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort
- Black Rabbit - The Black Rabbits
- DTF St. Louis - Steven Conrad
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- All Her Fault - Episode 8
- The Beast In Me - Sick Puppy
- Beef - All The Things We're Never Going To Have
- Death By Lightning - Death By Lightning
- DTF St. Louis - DTF St. Louis
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
- Heads of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Jack Ryan: Ghost War
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
- Love is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!
- Summer House
- Welcome to Wrexham
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race
- Alan Cumming - The Traitors
- Kristen Kish - Top Chef
- Ariana Madix - Love Island USA
- Jeff Probst - Survivor
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A REALITY PROGRAM
- The Amazing Race
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NON-FICTION OR REALITY SERIES
- Hacks Bit by Bit
- Inside The Pitt
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - A Love Untold
- Shrinking: In It Together
- This Is A Gardening Show
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 83rd Annual Golden Globes
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- The Oscars
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Bob's Burgers
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
- Smiling Friends
- South Park
- Star Wars: Visions
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE OVER PERFORMANCE
- Pamela Adlon - King of the Hill
- Julie Andrews - Bridgerton
- Hank Azaria - The Simpsons
- Trey Parker - South Park
- Matt Vogel - The Muppet Show
- Steven Yeun - Invincible
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Marty, Life is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Mr. Scorsese
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SERIES
- The American Revolution
- Mr. Scorsese
- Rafa
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
- The Yogurt Shop Murders
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SPECIAL
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Marty, Life is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean With David Attenborough
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
- The Librarians
- The Tale Of Silyan
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NON-FICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
- Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
- Tucci In Italy
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- The American Revolution
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- The Price is Right
- Wheel of Fortune
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW
- Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
- Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
- Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!
- Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!
- Martin Short - Match Game
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
- Sir David Attenborough - A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
- Sir David Attenborough - Oceans with David Attenborough
- Jodie Foster - Breakdown: 1975
- Werner Herzog - Ghost Elephants
- Octavia Spencer - Lost Women of Alaska
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Euphoria
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Wednesday
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- Palm Royal
- Spider-Noir
- Stranger Things 5
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
- Hacks
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Leanne
- Only Murders in the Building
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- The Traitors
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Muppet Show
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- The Amazing Race
- Love On The Spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
- Bridgerton
- Noah's Arc: The Movie
- Palm Royale
- Stumble
- Wednesday
- Will Trent
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
- The Oscars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF HOUR)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- The Upshaws
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Beef
- Black Rabbit
- Death By Lightning
- DTF St. Louis
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean with David Attenborough
- The Tale of Silyan
- Tucci In Italy
- The Yogurt Shop Murders
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- The Amazing Race
- Love on the Spectrum
- Survivor
- The Traitors
- Welcome to Wrexham
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Alien: Earth
- Euphoria
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Pluribus
- Spider-Noir
- Task
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- Black Rabbit
- DTF St. Louis
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Alien: Earth
- The Boys
- Fallout
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
- Bridgerton
- The Gilded Age
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Palm Royale
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- Leanne
- The Neighborhood
- Shifting Gears
- Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
- The Upshaws
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- The Bear - Bears
- Hacks - The Cube
- Hacks - Finale
- Widow's Bay - Our History
- Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!
- Widow's Bay - What To Expect On Your Trip
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Deadliest Catch
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!
- Welcome to Wrexham
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Ramy Youssef: In Love
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Murderbot
- Predator: Killer of Killers
- Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Alien: Earth
- The Boys
- Fallout
- Spider-Noir
- Stranger Things 5
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- Lord of the Flies
- The Rip
- Jack Ryan: Ghost War
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- World War II With Tom Hanks
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Shrinking
- Tires
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- Tucci In Italy
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- The Amazing Race
- Deadliest Catch
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Voice
- Welcome to Wrexham
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Muppet Show
- The Oscars
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
- Alien: Earth
- Foundation
- IT: Welcome to Derry
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
- Stranger Things 5
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
- Gen V - New Year, New U
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - In The Name of the Mother
- Paradise - Exodus
- Spider-Noir - Nightmare On A Gurney
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING
- The Boys
- Fallout
- FBI
- The Rookie
- Stranger Things 5
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
- All's Fair
- Emily In Paris
- Euphoria
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Wednesday
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES
- Dancing With The Stars
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES
- The Daily Show
- Dancing With The Stars
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- The Oscars
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP
- All's Fair
- Euphoria
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- The Pitt
- Wednesday
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- Dancing With The Stars
- The Oscars
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Palm Royale
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- High Horse: The Black Cowboy
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Kingdom
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Ocean with David Attenborough
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Rabbit
- In The Blink Of An Eye
- Washington Black
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Oscars
- Saturday Night Live
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
- The Boys
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Pluribus
- Stranger Things 5
- Widow's Bay
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- The 'Burbs
- Murderbot
- Pluribus