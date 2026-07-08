"The Bear," "Love Story," "Only Murders In The Building," and "The Muppet Show" Among Lengthy List of Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning

Not to mention Swifties going crazy for her Disney+ concert special

Earlier today, the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced. Nominees across television dramatic, comedic, and limited anthology series were revealed. Among nominations for acclaimed performers such as Steve Carell (Rooster), Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)and Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), a slew of new faces and breakout performances were recognized including Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story:John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).

Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 24, a record that was previously held by The Studio in 2025, and The Bear prior to that in 2024. The Pitt leads this year's drama category with 25 nominations.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on September 14th at 8:00 PM. Thanks to an NFL game on Sunday, The Emmys will be held on a Monday night. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.

For our Disney fan audience, once again, we see a large amount of representation from FX's The Bear, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and new entries like the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, as well as delightfully surprising amount of nods for the recent edition of The Muppet Show.

The list of nominees follows. As our audience is largely fans of The Walt Disney Company, we've highlighted Disney titles in bold. This also includes 20th Television titles for other platforms like Netflix, as well as more obvious Hulu, Nat Geo, Disney+ titles, and more. Additionally, some of the more technical and creative arts categories with no Disney nominations have been removed from our list.

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Zendaya - Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Gerran Howell - The Pitt

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey - Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brittany Allen - The Pitt

Tal Anderson - The Pitt

Tina Ivlev - The Pitt

Miriam Shor - Pluribus

Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley - Paradise

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Ernest Harden, Jr. - The Pitt

Jeff Hiller - Pluribus

Jeff Kober - The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Gilded Age

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Task

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat - Amagansett

The Pitt - 1:00 PM

The Pitt - 12:00 PM

Pluribus - We Is Us

Slow Horses - Scars

Task - A Still Small Voice

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Jean Smart - Hacks

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Leslie Bibb - Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay

Cherry Jones - Hacks

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Lauren Weedman - Hacks

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael J. Fox - Shrinking

Brett Goldstein - Shrinking

Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Rob Reiner - The Bear

Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Chair Company

Hacks

The Ms. Pat Show

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary - Team Building

The Chair Company - Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does

The Comeback - Valerie Does It All

Hacks - Finale

Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat - Mergers and Acquisitions

Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessett

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunham - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd - Half Man

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton - Beef

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef - It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey

Beef - Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort

Black Rabbit - The Black Rabbits

DTF St. Louis - Steven Conrad

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

All Her Fault - Episode 8

The Beast In Me - Sick Puppy

Beef - All The Things We're Never Going To Have

Death By Lightning - Death By Lightning

DTF St. Louis - DTF St. Louis

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Love is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race

Alan Cumming - The Traitors

Kristen Kish - Top Chef

Ariana Madix - Love Island USA

Jeff Probst - Survivor

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NON-FICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Hacks Bit by Bit

Inside The Pitt

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - A Love Untold

Shrinking: In It Together

This Is A Gardening Show

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

78th Annual Tony Awards

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

The Oscars

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars: Visions

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE OVER PERFORMANCE

Pamela Adlon - King of the Hill

Julie Andrews - Bridgerton

Hank Azaria - The Simpsons

Trey Parker - South Park

Matt Vogel - The Muppet Show

Steven Yeun - Invincible

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Marty, Life is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Mr. Scorsese

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SERIES

The American Revolution

Mr. Scorsese

Rafa

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

The Yogurt Shop Murders

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SPECIAL

John Candy: I Like Me

Marty, Life is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Ocean With David Attenborough

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

The Librarians

The Tale Of Silyan

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NON-FICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

Tucci In Italy

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The American Revolution

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!

Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!

Martin Short - Match Game

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Sir David Attenborough - A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough - Oceans with David Attenborough

Jodie Foster - Breakdown: 1975

Werner Herzog - Ghost Elephants

Octavia Spencer - Lost Women of Alaska

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Euphoria

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Wednesday

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royal

Spider-Noir

Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Hacks

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Leanne

Only Murders in the Building

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Traitors

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Muppet Show

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Bridgerton

Noah's Arc: The Movie

Palm Royale

Stumble

Wednesday

Will Trent

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

2025 MTV Video Music Awards

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF HOUR)

The Bear

Hacks

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The Upshaws

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef

Black Rabbit

Death By Lightning

DTF St. Louis

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Ocean with David Attenborough

The Tale of Silyan

Tucci In Italy

The Yogurt Shop Murders

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Love on the Spectrum

Survivor

The Traitors

Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Alien: Earth

Euphoria

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Pluribus

Spider-Noir

Task

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Beast In Me

Beef

Black Rabbit

DTF St. Louis

Remarkably Bright Creatures

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Alien: Earth

The Boys

Fallout

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

Bridgerton

The Gilded Age

Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Palm Royale

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Leanne

The Neighborhood

Shifting Gears

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Bear - Bears

Hacks - The Cube

Hacks - Finale

Widow's Bay - Our History

Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!

Widow's Bay - What To Expect On Your Trip

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Deadliest Catch

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!

Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Ramy Youssef: In Love

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Murderbot

Predator: Killer of Killers

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Alien: Earth

The Boys

Fallout

Spider-Noir

Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

The Beast In Me

Beef

Lord of the Flies

The Rip

Jack Ryan: Ghost War

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

John Candy: I Like Me

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Ocean With David Attenborough

World War II With Tom Hanks

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

Tires

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

John Candy: I Like Me

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Ocean With David Attenborough

Tucci In Italy

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Muppet Show

The Oscars

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Alien: Earth

Foundation

IT: Welcome to Derry

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Gen V - New Year, New U

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - In The Name of the Mother

Paradise - Exodus

Spider-Noir - Nightmare On A Gurney

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

The Boys

Fallout

FBI

The Rookie

Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

All's Fair

Emily In Paris

Euphoria

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Wednesday

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES

The Daily Show

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Oscars

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

All's Fair

Euphoria

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

The Pitt

Wednesday

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing With The Stars

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Palm Royale

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

John Candy: I Like Me

Kingdom

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Ocean with David Attenborough

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Rabbit

In The Blink Of An Eye

Washington Black

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

The Boys

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Pluribus

Stranger Things 5

Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

The 'Burbs

Murderbot

Pluribus