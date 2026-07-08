"The Bear," "Love Story," "Only Murders In The Building," and "The Muppet Show" Among Lengthy List of Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning

Not to mention Swifties going crazy for her Disney+ concert special

Earlier today, the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced. Nominees across television dramatic, comedic, and limited anthology series were revealed. Among nominations for acclaimed performers such as Steve Carell (Rooster), Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)and Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), a slew of new faces and breakout performances were recognized including Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story:John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).

Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy category with 24, a record that was previously held by The Studio in 2025, and The Bear prior to that in 2024. The Pitt leads this year's drama category with 25 nominations.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on September 14th at 8:00 PM. Thanks to an NFL game on Sunday, The Emmys will be held on a Monday night. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.

For our Disney fan audience, once again, we see a large amount of representation from FX's The Bear, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and new entries like the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, as well as delightfully surprising amount of nods for the recent edition of The Muppet Show.

The list of nominees follows. As our audience is largely fans of The Walt Disney Company, we've highlighted Disney titles in bold. This also includes 20th Television titles for other platforms like Netflix, as well as more obvious Hulu, Nat Geo, Disney+ titles, and more. Additionally, some of the more technical and creative arts categories with no Disney nominations have been removed from our list.

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends & Neighbors

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Patrick Ball - The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell - The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Tom Pelphrey - Task
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Brittany Allen - The Pitt
  • Tal Anderson - The Pitt
  • Tina Ivlev - The Pitt
  • Miriam Shor - Pluribus
  • Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age
  • Shailene Woodley - Paradise

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Colman Domingo - Euphoria
  • Ernest Harden, Jr. - The Pitt
  • Jeff Hiller - Pluribus
  • Jeff Kober - The Pitt
  • Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
  • Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

  • The Gilded Age
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Task

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

  • The Diplomat - Amagansett
  • The Pitt - 1:00 PM
  • The Pitt - 12:00 PM
  • Pluribus - We Is Us
  • Slow Horses - Scars
  • Task - A Still Small Voice

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell - Rooster
  • Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Megan Stalter - Hacks
  • Jessica Williams - Shrinking

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
  • Michael Urie - Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Leslie Bibb - Hacks
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
  • Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay
  • Cherry Jones - Hacks
  • Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
  • Lauren Weedman - Hacks

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Michael J. Fox - Shrinking
  • Brett Goldstein - Shrinking
  • Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay
  • Christopher McDonald - Hacks
  • Rob Reiner - The Bear
  • Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Chair Company
  • Hacks
  • The Ms. Pat Show
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

  • Abbott Elementary - Team Building
  • The Chair Company - Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does
  • The Comeback - Valerie Does It All
  • Hacks - Finale
  • Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat - Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessett

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Carey Mulligan - Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Riz Ahmed - Bait
  • Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunham - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac - Beef
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
  • Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
  • Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
  • Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
  • Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Gadd - Half Man
  • David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
  • Charles Melton - Beef
  • Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Beef - It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey
  • Beef - Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort
  • Black Rabbit - The Black Rabbits
  • DTF St. Louis - Steven Conrad

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • All Her Fault - Episode 8
  • The Beast In Me - Sick Puppy
  • Beef - All The Things We're Never Going To Have
  • Death By Lightning - Death By Lightning
  • DTF St. Louis - DTF St. Louis

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

  • Heads of State
  • Miss You, Love You
  • People We Meet on Vacation
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Jack Ryan: Ghost War

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
  • Love is Blind
  • Queer Eye
  • Shark Tank

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

  • America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!
  • Summer House
  • Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

  • RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Alan Cumming - The Traitors
  • Kristen Kish - Top Chef
  • Ariana Madix - Love Island USA
  • Jeff Probst - Survivor

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A REALITY PROGRAM

  • The Amazing Race
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NON-FICTION OR REALITY SERIES

  • Hacks Bit by Bit
  • Inside The Pitt
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - A Love Untold
  • Shrinking: In It Together
  • This Is A Gardening Show

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 83rd Annual Golden Globes
  • 68th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

  • Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
  • The Muppet Show
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards
  • Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

  • Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace
  • The Muppet Show
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
  • The Oscars
  • Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE OVER PERFORMANCE

  • Pamela Adlon - King of the Hill
  • Julie Andrews - Bridgerton
  • Hank Azaria - The Simpsons
  • Trey Parker - South Park
  • Matt Vogel - The Muppet Show
  • Steven Yeun - Invincible

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • Marty, Life is Short
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • Mr. Scorsese
  • My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SERIES

  • The American Revolution
  • Mr. Scorsese
  • Rafa
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning
  • The Yogurt Shop Murders

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SPECIAL

  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Marty, Life is Short
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
  • Ocean With David Attenborough

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

  • The Librarians
  • The Tale Of Silyan

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NON-FICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

  • The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
  • Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
  • Tucci In Italy

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • The American Revolution
  • The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW

  • Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
  • Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!
  • Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!
  • Martin Short - Match Game

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

  • Sir David Attenborough - A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
  • Sir David Attenborough - Oceans with David Attenborough
  • Jodie Foster - Breakdown: 1975
  • Werner Herzog - Ghost Elephants
  • Octavia Spencer - Lost Women of Alaska

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

  • Euphoria
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Wednesday

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • Palm Royal
  • Spider-Noir
  • Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

  • Hacks
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Leanne
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Traitors

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 68th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Muppet Show
  • The Oscars
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

  • The Diplomat
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

  • The Amazing Race
  • Love On The Spectrum
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

  • Bridgerton
  • Noah's Arc: The Movie
  • Palm Royale
  • Stumble
  • Wednesday
  • Will Trent

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
  • The Oscars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF HOUR)

  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • The Upshaws
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Beef
  • Black Rabbit
  • Death By Lightning
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
  • Ocean with David Attenborough
  • The Tale of Silyan
  • Tucci In Italy
  • The Yogurt Shop Murders

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

  • The Amazing Race
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • Survivor
  • The Traitors
  • Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

  • Alien: Earth
  • Euphoria
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Pluribus
  • Spider-Noir
  • Task

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • Black Rabbit
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

  • Alien: Earth
  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

  • Bridgerton
  • The Gilded Age
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Palm Royale

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

  • Leanne
  • The Neighborhood
  • Shifting Gears
  • Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
  • The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

  • The Bear - Bears
  • Hacks - The Cube
  • Hacks - Finale
  • Widow's Bay - Our History
  • Widow's Bay - Welcome to Widow's Bay!
  • Widow's Bay - What To Expect On Your Trip

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

  • America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • Deadliest Catch
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!
  • Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

  • The Muppet Show
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
  • Ramy Youssef: In Love
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • Wanda Sykes: Legacy

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION

  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Murderbot
  • Predator: Killer of Killers
  • Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

  • Alien: Earth
  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • Spider-Noir
  • Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • Lord of the Flies
  • The Rip
  • Jack Ryan: Ghost War

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

  • Billy Joel: And So It Goes
  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • Ocean With David Attenborough
  • World War II With Tom Hanks

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION

  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Shrinking
  • Tires
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • Billy Joel: And So It Goes
  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • Ocean With David Attenborough
  • Tucci In Italy

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

  • The Amazing Race
  • Deadliest Catch
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Voice
  • Welcome to Wrexham

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Muppet Show
  • The Oscars
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

  • Alien: Earth
  • Foundation
  • IT: Welcome to Derry
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
  • Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
  • Stranger Things 5

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

  • Gen V - New Year, New U
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - In The Name of the Mother
  • Paradise - Exodus
  • Spider-Noir - Nightmare On A Gurney
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

  • All's Fair
  • Emily In Paris
  • Euphoria
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Wednesday

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES

  • Dancing With The Stars
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Voice

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 68th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES

  • The Daily Show
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • The Oscars
  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

  • All's Fair
  • Euphoria
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • The Pitt
  • Wednesday

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NON-FICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

  • Dancing With The Stars
  • The Oscars
  • Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Palm Royale

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

  • High Horse: The Black Cowboy
  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Kingdom
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • Ocean with David Attenborough
  • Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Black Rabbit
  • In The Blink Of An Eye
  • Washington Black

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Oscars
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

  • The Boys
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Pluribus
  • Stranger Things 5
  • Widow's Bay

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • The 'Burbs
  • Murderbot
  • Pluribus

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti