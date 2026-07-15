"Song Sung Blue" Actress Ella Anderson Joins Hulu's Upcoming Legal Drama "Conviction"
Anderson will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in "Conviction"
Song Sung Blue breakout Ella Anderson has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming series Conviction starring Elisabeth Moss.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Ella Anderson has joined Conviction as a series regular, joining Moss, who also executive produces, and previously cast Jimmi Simpson, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley and Linda Emond.
- Moss plays Neve Harper, a confident criminal defense attorney handling a career-defining murder case involving a husband accused of killing his wife in a house fire. When a mysterious stranger blackmails her, Neve must compromise her legal and moral boundaries to secure an acquittal or risk exposing her own secrets.
- Details regarding the characters of Anderson and all but Moss have not been revealed at this time.
- A series order was given to the new legal drama back in February, which is based on the 2023 novel of the same name by Jack Jordan.
- The series is being written by The Good Doctor alum David Shore.
- In addition to her role in Song Sung Blue, Anderson is also known for her role as Piper Hart on Nickelodeon’s hit series Henry Danger and its feature film spin-off, Henry Danger: The Movie.
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- ABC's The Rookie will be releasing an extended cut of one of season 8's most talked-about episodes via Hulu.
- Former Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming drama pilot Chicks, opposite Ellen Pompeo.
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