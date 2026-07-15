"Song Sung Blue" Actress Ella Anderson Joins Hulu's Upcoming Legal Drama "Conviction"

Anderson will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in "Conviction"
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Song Sung Blue breakout Ella Anderson has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming series Conviction starring Elisabeth Moss.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Ella Anderson has joined Conviction as a series regular, joining Moss, who also executive produces, and previously cast Jimmi Simpson, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley and Linda Emond.
  • Moss plays Neve Harper, a confident criminal defense attorney handling a career-defining murder case involving a husband accused of killing his wife in a house fire. When a mysterious stranger blackmails her, Neve must compromise her legal and moral boundaries to secure an acquittal or risk exposing her own secrets.
  • Details regarding the characters of Anderson and all but Moss have not been revealed at this time.
  • A series order was given to the new legal drama back in February, which is based on the 2023 novel of the same name by Jack Jordan.
  • The series is being written by The Good Doctor alum David Shore.
  • In addition to her role in Song Sung Blue, Anderson is also known for her role as Piper Hart on Nickelodeon’s hit series Henry Danger and its feature film spin-off, Henry Danger: The Movie.

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