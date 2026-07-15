Jodie Whittaker Joins Hulu Drama Pilot "Chicks" Opposite Ellen Pompeo
The "Doctor Who" actress is taking on a very different role for Hulu.
Former Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming drama pilot Chicks, opposite Ellen Pompeo.
What's Happening:
- Chicks centers on Chickie, played by Pompeo, and her estranged half-sister Doreen. The pair find themselves struggling financially when their father unexpectedly dies. Rather than leaving behind a fortune, he leaves them with a legacy rooted in small-time crime.
- The project was given a pilot order last month, and now, through Deadline, we're learning that Whittaker, best known for playing the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who, has joined the cast.
- Specifically, Whittaker will play Doreen, who is wiry and wired, as scrappy as they come, has worked every job under the sun, and is no stranger to a less-than-legal side hustles. But beneath her rough, wise-cracking exterior, she’s a puppy dog, and all she really wants is to be seen by her big sister Chicks.
- The 20th Television pilot hails from writer and producer Katie Robbins, who previously collaborated with Pompeo on a Good American Family.
- The idea for Chicks originated with Robbins and was developed specifically for Pompeo. The project was inspired by conversations the pair had while working together on Good American Family, which became one of Hulu’s notable drama releases.
- In addition to her role in Doctor Who, Whittaker recently had a BAFTA nominated role in Jack Thorne’s Netflix limited series Toxic Town, and will appear in the London-set sixth season of Only Murders in the Building.
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