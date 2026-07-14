Steve Buscemi Joins the Cast of FX's "Far Cry" Series

"How do you do, fellow Far Cryers?"

FX's Far Cry series has added a notable cast member in the form of Steve Buscemi.

What's Happening:

Steve Buscemi is the newest addition to Far Cry, the upcoming series based on the video game of the same name, which will air on FX and Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+).

Far Cry comes from the intriguing pairing of Fargo, Legion and Alien: Earth's Noah Hawley and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest's Rob Mac.

The project a described as both a limited series and an anthology series, as the plan is for each season of the series to move to a new setting and follow a new group of characters, White Lotus style - or, to be fair, Far Cry style, for those familiar with the games.

There are no details on Buscemi's character as yet, but he'll be joining the previously announced Mac and Lizza Caplan in the first season.

Buscemi's insanely long list of acclaimed credits include the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Con Air, Fargo -- the Coen Brothers movie that inspired Hawley's series version -- and The Big Lebowski.

His TV work includes his lead role on HBO's Boardwalk Empire and standout appearances on series like The Sopranos and 30 Rock, along with his recent role on Season 2 of the Netflix hit, Wednesday.

Far Cry will keep him in the Disney family, following his upcoming Searchlight Pictures film, this fall's Wild Horse Nine.

For another great Buscemi movie and performance, check out 2001's Ghost World, which also serves as an under-seen gem in the world of comic book-based movies.