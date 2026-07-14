FX's "The Shards" Trailer Teases a Dark Mystery in 1980s Los Angeles

The series, based on the bestselling novel, explores what happens when a serial killer appears near an elite prep school.

FX's latest series from Ryan Murphy, The Shards, has debuted its trailer – following four teenagers in 1980s Los Angeles navigating identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.

What's Happening:

Based on the acclaimed and bestselling novel by author Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), The Shards is the latest project from Ryan Murphy and will debut on FX in August.

Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.

At its center is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

The Shards stars: Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass) as Bret Kaia Gerber (Babylon) as Susan Reynolds Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer Graham Campbell (Late Fame) as Thom Wright Wes Bentley (American Beauty) as Terry Schaffer Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Liz Schaffer Jordan Roth (I Think I Do) as Steven Reinhardt

Music for the series will be provided by pop artist Troye Sivan and longtime collaborator Leland. Additionally, series star and rising pop artist Hayes Warner will also provide original music for the series.

The Shards premieres Wednesday, August 5 with two episodes on FX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

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