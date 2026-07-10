Ariana Grande Exits "American Horror Story: 13" Due to Scheduling Conflict with Eternal Sunshine Tour
Many AHS and Grande fans were looking forward to this – maybe next time!
Perhaps Arianators won't be watching American Horror Story: 13 in droves, as the pop star has had to back out of filming.
What's Happening:
- Last year, we learned the exciting news that Ariana Grande would make her American Horror Story debut in its landmark 13th season.
- Now, however, Deadline reports that the multi-hyphenate has had to drop out of filming due to scheduling conflicts with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour.
- Grande rescheduled multiple July concerts to attempt to accommodate filming, but wasn't able to make it happen due to production schedule changes. What's more, Grande had never filmed any scenes for the season.
- Yesterday, we learned that the upcoming season, simply titled American Horror Story: 13, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, streaming on Disney+ internationally.
- Fans will also be able to celebrate all 13 seasons of American Horror Story at San Diego Comic-Con with a fleet of four AHS-themed ice cream trucks, character appearances, and more.
- Returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.
- They'll be joined by franchise newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
- With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.
More Disney TV News:
- Three new cast members have joined the second season of FX's Alien: Earth, which just went into production in London.
- ESPN Jeopardy!, the ultimate match-up between sports and the world’s leading quiz show, is coming to Disney's streaming platforms later this month.
- Disney Entertainment Television has revealed its full lineup of panels and activations for San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
- A new Hulu true crime documentary delves into one woman's discovery that her grandfather is none other than history's most notorious criminal, Charles Manson.
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