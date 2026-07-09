"Alien: Earth" Reveals New Cast Additions as Season 2 Production Begins in London

Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn have joined Season 2 of the popular FX series.

Three new cast members have joined the second season of FX's Alien: Earth, which just went into production in London.

What's Happening:

Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Sam Spruell (Doctor Who) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) have joined the second season of FX's hit series set within the Alien universe, Alien: Earth.

The trio join the returning Season 1 cast that includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Peter Dinklage was also previously announced as a Season 2 addition.

Details regarding who Ullman, Spruell, and Flynn will play are under wraps, as are plot details for Season 2.

This casting sees Spruell reuniting with the show's creator Noah Hawley, who previously starred in Season 5 of Fargo.

FX has also shared a first look at filming of the second season, featuring stars Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther.

Season 1 of Alien: Earth concluded in September 2025 and though there was some fan concern when a renewal wasn't announced immediately, signs were looking good for the show to continue, especially given FX bothered to have an Alien: Earth panel at New York Comic Con in October, after the finale aired.

In his review of Alien: Earth , our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."

review of Alien: Earth Season 1 of Alien: Earth is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu .

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