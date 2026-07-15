"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Reveals Season 18 Premiere Date, Returns to Higher Episode Count

Fans of FX Networks' uproariously inappropriate sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia should be very excited this morning, as the premiere date for season 18-- plus some tantalizing episode descriptions-- have been unveiled. More information below.

What's happening:

The season 18 premiere date for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been revealed: Monday, August 17 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time / 6:00 PM Pacific on FX, FXX, and Hulu.

at 9:00 PM Eastern Time / 6:00 PM Pacific on FX, FXX, and Hulu. The series also streams internationally on Disney+.

With this season, Always Sunny returns to an episode count of ten (10) half-hour installments. The previous two seasons (16 and 17) have only had eight each.

FX Networks' official synopsis for season 18 mentions that in this season, The Gang will be "salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and outlasting the public’s pendulum swing against drinking." They'll also battle "nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire" and "sportswash their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia first debuted in August of 2005. It stars Charlie Day as Charlie, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Rob Max as Mac, Kaitlin Olson as Sweet Dee, as Danny DeVito as Frank.

More FX Networks News:

Famed character actor Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of the upcoming Far Cry series.

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Singer and actress Ariana Grande has exited her role in American Horror Story season 13.