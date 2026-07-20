Ava Bunn Promoted to Series Regular for "Scrubs" Season 2 as ABC Reveals Returning Cast

The Scrubs revival expands Ava Bunn's role while Joel Kim Booster and X Mayo exit ahead of the show's second season.

The next generation of Sacred Heart doctors is getting a familiar face in a much bigger role. ABC has officially promoted Ava Bunn to series regular for Season 2 of the Scrubs revival, signaling an expanded role for fan-favorite intern Sam Tosh as the hit comedy returns this fall.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bunn joins original series stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, who are all set to return as series regulars for the upcoming season.

The promotion comes after the revival's successful first season, which introduced a fresh class of medical interns while reuniting audiences with the beloved doctors who made the original Scrubs a television favorite. With J.D., Elliot, and Turk stepping into mentor roles, Season 2 is expected to continue balancing nostalgic callbacks with stories centered on a new generation of physicians.

While Bunn's role is expanding, two members of the Season 1 cast will not be returning. Joel Kim Booster, who portrayed Dr. Kevin Park, and X Mayo, who played Nurse Raymond, are departing the series after recurring appearances during the revival's first season.

The remainder of the intern class, however, will continue their medical journeys. Jacob Dudman returns as Asher Green alongside David Gridley as Blake Lewis, Layla Mohammadi as Amara Hadi, and Amanda Morrow as Dashana Trainor, all in recurring roles.

Several supporting characters introduced during the revival will also be back. Michael James Scott returns as Nurse Dubois, Vanessa Bayer reprises her role as hospital human resources representative Sibby, and Rachel Bilson continues as Charlie, whose budding relationship with J.D. became one of the first season's ongoing storylines.

Fans of the original series can also look forward to seeing more familiar faces around Sacred Heart. Returning in recurring roles are Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, and Robert Maschio, while Christa Miller is set to make guest appearances during the new season.

Season 2 will continue following J.D., Elliot, and Turk as they navigate life both inside and outside the hospital while mentoring the next generation of doctors through the challenges, chaos, and emotional moments that have long defined Scrubs.

The revival proved to be a strong performer for ABC during its debut season, averaging approximately 8.5 million cross-platform viewers over five weeks of viewing. The solid ratings helped pave the way for a second season while demonstrating that audiences remain eager to revisit Sacred Heart Hospital more than a decade after the original series concluded.

The series is led by showrunner Aseem Batra, with original creator Bill Lawrence serving as executive producer alongside Braff, Chalke, Faison, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Mike Royce, Mathew Harawitz, Randall Keenan Winston, and Michael Spiller.

With a returning core cast, expanded roles for its new generation of doctors, and plenty of familiar faces still roaming the hospital halls, Season 2 looks poised to continue blending the heartfelt storytelling and sharp comedy that made Scrubs one of television's most beloved medical comedies.

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