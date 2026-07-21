Disney+ Brings "20/20" to the UK for a Look at Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations

Six chilling cases are explored in this UK first, which will also be streaming in the US on Disney+ and Hulu.
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20/20 is going international, as Disney+ is bringing the first ever international version of the series to the UK next week.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Disney+ will debut 20/20: Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations on Thursday, July 30.
  • Exclusive interviews and fresh revelations will take viewers beyond the headlines to the heart of the story.
  • The new series will reopen six cases, including:
    • Jane Andrews, the Duchess of York’s former aide and dresser who was convicted of murder
    • Ben Field, the charming young churchwarden accused of seducing older people into signing over their estates
    • Joanna Yeates, who went missing on a freezing night in Bristol and was never found
    • Ben Needham, who was abducted from the Greek island of Kos in the early 1990s
    • Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin
    • Mahek Bukhari, a TikTok influencer who murdered her mother’s lover and his friend in a high-speed car chase
  • These are some of the most high-profile cases in the UK, with the first three having been made into successful TV dramas.
  • 20/20 is new to the UK, but is a household name in the US. Perhaps the UK's most similar show, Crimewatch, ran on the BBC for decades, but was canceled in 2017.
  • Candle True Stories, which is run by former ABC News boss James Goldston, won a tender to produce the series and is co-producing with ABC News Studios.
  • 20/20: Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations will premiere on Disney+ in the UK and Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, July 30.

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