"Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger" to Premiere at 83rd Venice International Film Festival
That will be followed by a limited IMAX run and then the film's arrival on Disney+ and Hulu.
The upcoming documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger will have its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.
What's Happening:
- Described as a "Disney+ presentation a special theatrical engagement of a Hulu Original film," the all-new landmark documentary following British band Oasis on their reunion tour will premiere to the world at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival – which takes place September 2–12, 2026.
- That will be followed up by a run in select IMAX theaters and cinemas worldwide beginning September 11 as an exclusive theatrical engagement presented by Disney+.
- Following its theatrical run, the film will stream internationally on Disney+ and on Hulu in the United States later this year.
- The film chronicles the emotional journey surrounding the reunion of brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, capturing what is being described as one of the biggest musical events of 2025 – their highly anticipated reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.
- The film is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the creative team behind Shut Up and Play the Hits and Meet Me in the Bathroom, and created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
- Viewers can expect rehearsal footage, backstage moments and onstage access, along with the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 25 years.
- The documentary also explores the cultural and emotional impact of Oasis’ music on fans and generations around the world throughout the sold-out global tour.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has announced a brand-new documentary about Disney Legend Julie Andrews, set to arrive in 2027.
- A new documentary from Leslie Iwerks, Disney Worldbuilders, will explore how Disney's stories are translated from film to the parks.
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