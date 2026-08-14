Photos: Costumes from "Ahsoka" Season 2 Revealed at the Lucasfilm D23 Pavilion

Fans are particularly excited about the new look for Anakin Skywalker.

The Lucasfilm pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is offering Star Wars fans a look ahead towards the long awaited second season of Ahsoka.

What's Happening:

Star Wars fans are finally getting what they've asked for: more Ahsoka. With the second season coming soon to Disney+, the Lucasfilm D23 pavilion features a number of new looks for beloved characters, with costumes displayed on the show floor.

Specifically, costumes are giving new looks to Ahsoka herself, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Great Mother Klothow, and Sabine Wren.

It looks like we'll also be getting more flashbacks with a young Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker in the new season, with Anakin wearing a look only seen before in the animated The Clone Wars series.

A variety of concept art from Ahsoka Season 2 is also featured at the Lucasfilm pavilion.

We'll be getting more appearances from Loth Cats and the lovable Chopper in Season 2.

What makes Loth-cats even more adorable? Turning them into Lothballs!

Concept art from The Mandalorian and Grogu is also on display in the pavilion.

More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

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