Photos: Costumes from "Ahsoka" Season 2 Revealed at the Lucasfilm D23 Pavilion

Fans are particularly excited about the new look for Anakin Skywalker.

The Lucasfilm pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is offering Star Wars fans a look ahead towards the long awaited second season of Ahsoka.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars fans are finally getting what they've asked for: more Ahsoka. With the second season coming soon to Disney+, the Lucasfilm D23 pavilion features a number of new looks for beloved characters, with costumes displayed on the show floor.
  • Specifically, costumes are giving new looks to Ahsoka herself, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Great Mother Klothow, and Sabine Wren.

  • It looks like we'll also be getting more flashbacks with a young Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker in the new season, with Anakin wearing a look only seen before in the animated The Clone Wars series.

  • A variety of concept art from Ahsoka Season 2 is also featured at the Lucasfilm pavilion.

  • We'll be getting more appearances from Loth Cats and the lovable Chopper in Season 2.

  • What makes Loth-cats even more adorable? Turning them into Lothballs!

More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino