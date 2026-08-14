S.E.A. Panel at D23 Teases the Fictional Shared Universe Could Be Coming to the Matterhorn

If there's one thing Disney fans love, it's the Society of Explorers and Adventurers – and it could be coming to a classic Disneyland attraction.

Today, a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event put the spotlight on S.E.A., the Disney Parks created Society of Explorers and Adventurers. During said panel, it was heavily teased that S.E.A. might be coming to a classic attraction at Disneyland.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering is holding a number of smaller panels at their Imagineering: Horizons exhibit on the show floor over the weekend, including one focusing on S.E.A.
  • S.E.A. is a shared universe of explorers and adventurers that has been around since its introduction at Tokyo DisneySea. Since then, more attractions have been built with the organization included (like Tower of Terror at Tokyo DisneySea and Mystic Manor), while it has also been retroactively added to some classic attractions (like Jungle Cruise and the Adventureland Treehouse).
  • Now, S.E.A. might be making its way to another classic Disneyland attraction: the Matterhorn Bobsleds.
  • A map was shared of all the attractions featuring S.E.A., the Matterhorn Bobsleds was included among those featured at the Disneyland Resort, while Imagineer Michael listed the locations teasing it's coming "maybe even to the mighty Matterhorn itself."

  • Imagineering also shared on their Instagram that a S.E.A. crate would be opened at D23, teasing a new addition to the shared universe.

  • Said crate was revealed during this panel, yet it was empty (aside from some bricks and hay), creating even more of a mystery.

  • You can check out the full S.E.A. panel for yourself in the video below.

More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
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