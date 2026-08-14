S.E.A. Panel at D23 Teases the Fictional Shared Universe Could Be Coming to the Matterhorn

If there's one thing Disney fans love, it's the Society of Explorers and Adventurers – and it could be coming to a classic Disneyland attraction.

Today, a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event put the spotlight on S.E.A., the Disney Parks created Society of Explorers and Adventurers. During said panel, it was heavily teased that S.E.A. might be coming to a classic attraction at Disneyland.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering is holding a number of smaller panels at their Imagineering: Horizons exhibit on the show floor over the weekend, including one focusing on S.E.A.

S.E.A. is a shared universe of explorers and adventurers that has been around since its introduction at Tokyo DisneySea. Since then, more attractions have been built with the organization included (like Tower of Terror at Tokyo DisneySea and Mystic Manor), while it has also been retroactively added to some classic attractions (like Jungle Cruise and the Adventureland Treehouse).

Now, S.E.A. might be making its way to another classic Disneyland attraction: the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

A map was shared of all the attractions featuring S.E.A., the Matterhorn Bobsleds was included among those featured at the Disneyland Resort, while Imagineer Michael listed the locations teasing it's coming "maybe even to the mighty Matterhorn itself."

Imagineering also shared on their Instagram that a S.E.A. crate would be opened at D23, teasing a new addition to the shared universe.

Said crate was revealed during this panel, yet it was empty (aside from some bricks and hay), creating even more of a mystery.

You can check out the full S.E.A. panel for yourself in the video below.

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