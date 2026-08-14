Photos: The Simpsons Reveal New Movie Title at D23 Pavilion

D'oh! The Simpsons are back at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event — and breaking news in the process.

We'll start there as, according to the pavilion's signage, the second Simpsons movie will be called... The New Simpsons Movie. Personally, this makes me hope for a third one that can be called The New Simpsons Movie 2.

Given the ongoing popularity of the "Homer in the hedges" meme, this entire pavilion features a hedge motif, with various characters popping out. Moreover, guests can recreate the .gif and step in for themselves.

Another Simpsons staple is the bright pink donut, which inspired the pavilion's carpet color.

Lastly, considering the fan base that the long-running show has, it's no surprise that some guests are sporting Simpsons references (as seen here):

The New Simpsons Movie hits theatres September 3, 2027 — and we can expect to hear more about it at tonight's Disney Entertainment Showcase.

In the meantime, check out these other D23 pavilions: