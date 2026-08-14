Lights, Camera, Sparkle! Disney Consumer Products Brings a Dance Floor to the D23 Show Floor

Plus, we also look around the Disney Store set-up on the show floor.

Disney Consumer Products is inviting visitors to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to treat themselves to an immersive walkthrough their show floor experience.

Treat yourself to an immersive walkthrough (or dance through) experience during Lights, Camera, Sparkle! Presented by Disney Consumer Products featuring photo opportunities across two exciting themes—one filled with unique Mickey & Friends and snack-inspired elements and another inspired by Stitch and Angel’s hit “Glitter Glide” music video. Whether you take a snacktastic selfie or the spotlight, there’s photo fun for everyone.

Nearby is the Disney Store pavilion, featuring some exclusive merchandise, an interactive claw machine and more.

Experience the Disney Consumer Products fun for yourself in our video tour below.

More from the D23 Show Floor:

The Disney+ Hulu Experience on the D23 show floor brings your favorite streaming movies and shows to life like never before!

Walt Disney Animation Studios is offering a look ahead at Hexed and Frozen 3 on the D23 show floor.

Meanwhile, the Pixar showcase offers a look ahead at Gatto and a look back at 40 years of animation history.

Take a look around the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion at D23, featuring updates on several worldwide Disney Parks projects

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!