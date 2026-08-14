Lights, Camera, Sparkle! Disney Consumer Products Brings a Dance Floor to the D23 Show Floor

Plus, we also look around the Disney Store set-up on the show floor.

Disney Consumer Products is inviting visitors to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to treat themselves to an immersive walkthrough their show floor experience.

Treat yourself to an immersive walkthrough (or dance through) experience during Lights, Camera, Sparkle! Presented by Disney Consumer Products featuring photo opportunities across two exciting themes—one filled with unique Mickey & Friends and snack-inspired elements and another inspired by Stitch and Angel’s hit “Glitter Glide” music video. Whether you take a snacktastic selfie or the spotlight, there’s photo fun for everyone.

Nearby is the Disney Store pavilion, featuring some exclusive merchandise, an interactive claw machine and more.

Experience the Disney Consumer Products fun for yourself in our video tour below.

More from the D23 Show Floor:

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart