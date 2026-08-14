Photos/Video: Explore the "Imagineering: Horizons" Pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026

Go around the world in probably just a few minutes.

One of the highlights of any D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event show floor is the Disney Experiences pavilion. Luckily, ahead of the event's official kickoff tomorrow, we got a sneak peek at Imagineering: Horizons.

Disney California Adventure

With a new Coco attraction headed for Disney California Adventure, a clever Coco-coded display titled Disneylandia invites guests to share their Disneyland memories.

Speaking of Coco, there's also a video playing in the pavilion showing a little bit about the upcoming attraction. And, in front of that, is a statue featuring a young (and alive) Hector.

Another anticipated Disneyland Resort project also has its own display: Avatar. Guests can check out a model of the area coming to Disney California Adventure along with a mini ride vehicle mock up.

Rounding out the DCA projects, the pavilion also features a look at the additions to Avengers Campus, including Stark Flight Lab.

Hong Kong Disneyland

Next up, let's head abroad for a peek at another Marvel project. Check out the model of the Avengers Pavilion, featuring a new ride (which we're pretty sure will be akin to Tower of Terror).

Disneyland Paris

Meanwhile, moving over to France, we got a look at the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Over in Tokyo, we just learned the official names for two new attractions coming to their Tomorrowland. Well, at D23, you can get a look behind the scenes of both rides.

Walt Disney World

Bringing it back stateside, it's time to talk Walt Disney World projects — starting with Monstroplis.

Moving to Disney's Animal Kingdom, we're also getting more from Tropical Americas. This includes figures from the Encanto ride and carousel as well as a model of the Indiana Jones ride.

As you probably know, Carousel of Progress is getting a major update. So, of course, Imagineering is giving us a taste of the updated show.

Elsewhere at Magic Kingdom, Piston Peak is on the way. Guests at D23 will want to put it in "park" when looking at this model. P.S.: You can see and read more about what we learned about Piston Peak.

Research and Development

Looking into the future, Imagineering is also showing off some R&D, such as Hugo’s Sweets & Fizz and an Anzellan Creature Workshop.

Finally, Imagineering is showing off its Olaf robot, as the lovable snowman came out to greet guests.

Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event all weekend long!