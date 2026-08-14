Piston Peak Model Revealed on the Show Floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The model offers up our first look at the upcoming expansion's second attraction.

As the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event opens for previews, we're getting a closer look at Piston Peak coming to the Magic Kingdom via a new model.

What's Happening:

A brand-new model of the new Cars-themed expansion coming to the Magic Kingdom, known as Piston Peak, was unveiled this evening at the Imagineering: Horizons exhibit hosted by Disney Experiences.

While we've had a fun map and concept art of the expansion to theorize about its attractions, this gives us our first real scale look at what Imagineers are currently building at the Magic Kingdom.

Behind the model sits a gorgeous piece of artwork depicting the Piston Peak National Park, where "The Wheelderness Calls!"

The 19-by-19 foot model offers up a closer look at the second attraction for Piston Peak, which appears to be similar to Cars Race Rally at Disney Adventure World.

More new concept art and maquettes of the main attraction's ride vehicles are also on display.

Guests also have the opportunity to snap a photo with a display of the land marquee featuring a Goat Cart.

Piston Peak will replace the former Rivers of America in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom, adding a wild new frontier to the park.

As previously announced, one attraction will take guests on a rally race through the mountains (and, to make Mater happy, mudholes). A second, smaller attraction will be geared towards families.

Set in the Rocky Mountains, Piston Peak draws inspiration from the location of the same name featured in Planes: Fire and Rescue, but will not be a direct reproduction of it.

Prior to D23, we had the chance to preview the model at an offsite Walt Disney Imagineering facility, where we learned that Imagineering is making great efforts to insure that the sightline from Liberty Square will not be affected by the addition of Piston Peak.

For more about what’s to come to the future Piston Peak at the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out our breakdown of the area's concept art map.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!