New Space Mountain and Wreck-It Ralph Attractions at Tokyo Disneyland Get Official Names
I was actually hoping for "Sweet Escape" wooo-oooo.
Tokyo Disneyland has more updates to its evolving Tomorrowland — including official names for a pair of previously announced projects.
What's Happening:
- Oriental Land Company has revealed more details on its evolving Tomorrowland.
- First, a new attraction inspired by Wreck-It Ralph will officially be named Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue.
- Meanwhile, once the park's reimagined (and completely rebuilt) version of Space Mountain opens, it will be known as Space Mountain Earthrise.
- Plus, the area surrounding the updated ride will be known as Tomorrowland Plaza.
About Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue:
- This ride replaces the former Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters and will bring guests into the video game world for an interactive gaming experience.
- Specifically, they'll team up with Ralph and Vanellope to save Sugar Rush from Sugar Bugs (glitches created by King Candy).
- Next to the new ride will be the Pixel Prism shop, which will offer a variety of merchandise for the attractions.
- Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue is slated to open in Spring 2027.
About Space Mountain Earthrise and Tomorrowland Plaza:
- The heart of Space Mountain remains in Space Mountain Earthrise, which is still an indoor "roller coaster-type attraction."
- However, this version features brand new architecture and a newly developed rise system, promising imaginative storytelling and immersive theatrical effects.
- The ride kicks off with a launch from Earth that will send guests deep into space.
- Notably, this will be the first Tokyo Disney Resort coaster to feature onboard audio.
- As for Tomorrowland Plaza, this area will be decorated with elements such as fire, water, Earth, and wood.
- At night, the area will also transform thanks to lights and sounds meant to "deliver a world filled with hope, dreams and surprise."
- Lastly, the Element Express restaurant will serve snacks and drinks.
- Space Mountain Earthrise and Tomorrowland Plaza are expected to open in 2027.
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