New Space Mountain and Wreck-It Ralph Attractions at Tokyo Disneyland Get Official Names

I was actually hoping for "Sweet Escape" wooo-oooo.

Tokyo Disneyland has more updates to its evolving Tomorrowland — including official names for a pair of previously announced projects.

What's Happening:

  • Oriental Land Company has revealed more details on its evolving Tomorrowland.
  • First, a new attraction inspired by Wreck-It Ralph will officially be named Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue.
  • Meanwhile, once the park's reimagined (and completely rebuilt) version of Space Mountain opens, it will be known as Space Mountain Earthrise.
  • Plus, the area surrounding the updated ride will be known as Tomorrowland Plaza.

About Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue:

  • This ride replaces the former Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters and will bring guests into the video game world for an interactive gaming experience.
  • Specifically, they'll team up with Ralph and Vanellope to save Sugar Rush from Sugar Bugs (glitches created by King Candy).

  • Next to the new ride will be the Pixel Prism shop, which will offer a variety of merchandise for the attractions.

  • Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue is slated to open in Spring 2027.

About Space Mountain Earthrise and Tomorrowland Plaza:

  • The heart of Space Mountain remains in Space Mountain Earthrise, which is still an indoor "roller coaster-type attraction."
  • However, this version features brand new architecture and a newly developed rise system, promising imaginative storytelling and immersive theatrical effects.
  • The ride kicks off with a launch from Earth that will send guests deep into space.
  • Notably, this will be the first Tokyo Disney Resort coaster to feature onboard audio.

  • As for Tomorrowland Plaza, this area will be decorated with elements such as fire, water, Earth, and wood.
  • At night, the area will also transform thanks to lights and sounds meant to "deliver a world filled with hope, dreams and surprise."
  • Lastly, the Element Express restaurant will serve snacks and drinks.
  • Space Mountain Earthrise and Tomorrowland Plaza are expected to open in 2027.

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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