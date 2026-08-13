Photos/Video: Disney+ and Hulu Promote Upcoming Projects and Recent Hits at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
This sprawling pavilion has something for every kind of Disney TV fan!
We're getting our first look at the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including the Disney+ Hulu Experience – bringing streaming to life like never before.
The space features a signature 4D theater, exclusive merchandise, a collectible mystery pin quest, and personalized subscription support—alongside immersive photo opportunities inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians, FX’s American Horror Story, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, and more.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
National Geographic's Lion
Camp Rock 3
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Only Murders in the Building
High Potential
Scrubs
VisionQuest
The Grammys
Chad Powers
Alien: Earth
American Horror Story
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks
Check out more of the Disney+ Hulu Experience in the video below.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
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