Photos/Video: Disney+ and Hulu Promote Upcoming Projects and Recent Hits at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This sprawling pavilion has something for every kind of Disney TV fan!

We're getting our first look at the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including the Disney+ Hulu Experience – bringing streaming to life like never before.

The space features a signature 4D theater, exclusive merchandise, a collectible mystery pin quest, and personalized subscription support—alongside immersive photo opportunities inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians, FX’s American Horror Story, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, and more.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

National Geographic's Lion

Camp Rock 3

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Only Murders in the Building

High Potential

Scrubs

VisionQuest

The Grammys

Chad Powers

Alien: Earth

American Horror Story

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks

Check out more of the Disney+ Hulu Experience in the video below.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!