Photos/Video: Walt Disney Archive's Uncrated Exhibit Brings Disney History to Life at D23
Explore the artifacts through different eras and experiences within Disney history.
The Walt Disney Archives have opened up the crates at D23, giving fans a rare look at props, costumes, puppets, and other pieces representing generations of The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Laughing Place had the chance to explore Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated, an all-new exhibition located on the show floor.
- The exhibit invites guests to step inside a recreation of the vast warehouses of the Walt Disney Archives, spaces that are typically only accessible to Disney archivists.
- Throughout the experience, items are presented as though they have been pulled directly from the Archives' warehouses, with themed displays and shipments filled with pieces of Disney history.
- The collection spans multiple generations of The Walt Disney Company, with artifacts representing Disney films, television series, theme parks, and more.
- Among the items on display are original props from Disney productions, giving fans an opportunity to see pieces that appeared on screen up close.
- The exhibition also features a selection of costumes representing Disney's film and television history.
- Puppets and character pieces are also represented throughout Uncrated, highlighting another part of Disney's entertainment history.
- In our video below, you'll find a lot of these items, including the Ark of the Covenant from Raiders of the Lost Ark, items from the Game Grid of TRON, Weebo from Flubber, and even Statler and Waldorf as they appeared on the front of the Hispaniola in Muppet Treasure Island.
- Disney Parks history can also be found among the collection, with pieces connected to attractions and experiences from Disney destinations.
- With many of these pieces normally kept inside the Walt Disney Archives' collections, the D23 exhibit provides fans with an opportunity to see artifacts that aren't regularly available for public viewing.
- Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated can be found on the D23 show floor throughout the weekend.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
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