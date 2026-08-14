Book Those Flights: Dates Announced for D23 Asia in Singapore

Three months ago, D23 announced that it was heading to Singapore for D23 Asia. Now, we know when this international event will take place.

What's Happening:

During tonight's preview of the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event show floor, it was revealed that D23 Asia in Singapore will take place June 25-27, 2027.

Previously, D23 has stated that this will be a one-of-a-kind celebration that will bring guests exclusive, first access to the latest in Disney storytelling, creativity, and innovation.

The event will feature live stage presentations with special announcements, interactive experiences, and plenty of merchandise.

Fans may recall that D23's prior international event happened in 2024 when the fan club went to South America for D23 Brazil.

Additionally, multiple installments of D23 Expo Japan have been held near Tokyo Disney Resort.

More details on D23 Asia, including ticketing and programming, will be announced at a later date.

Of course, in the meantime, stay tuned for plenty of coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event from Anaheim, California all weekend long!

D23 News (So Far):