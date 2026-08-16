Disco is Dead: New Yeti Coming to Expedition Everest

A promise is good enough, right?

Your calls have been answered: a fixed Yeti is on the way.

What's Happening:

  • What's happening? It's happening!
  • During today's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum revealed that the Yeti featured in Expedition Everest would be revived.
  • He said, "We’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!"

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank