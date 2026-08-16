Disco is Dead: New Yeti Coming to Expedition Everest
A promise is good enough, right?
Your calls have been answered: a fixed Yeti is on the way.
What's Happening:
- What's happening? It's happening!
- During today's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum revealed that the Yeti featured in Expedition Everest would be revived.
- He said, "We’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!"
- Unfortunately, that's all we know for now...
- But stay tuned for more updates from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
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