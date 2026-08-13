Dreamfinder is that You? Experiences Head Thomas Mazloum's Instagram Post Brings Fans Hope of Imagination Pavilion Update

A dream, can be a dream come true, right? What if we say please?

Is it possible that a Journey Into Imagination reimagination is finally on the way? Well we might be crazy, but it seems there could be a little easter egg in a new Instagram post from Experiences head Thomas Mazloum.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is this weekend, and there are tons of exciting announcements on the Horizons.

Speaking of Horizons, this year’s Disney Experiences panel will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, which has led to tons of interesting rumors about whether his appearance will have connection to upcoming attractions being announced.

Of course, Harris has been incredibly vocal for his love of Figment, EPCOT’s iconic purple dragon.

Debuting in Journey Into Imagination, the ride has gone through three iterations, with many fans pining for the days of the Kodak sponsored original.

Well, rumors surrounding Figment come and go every D23, a new post by Thomas Mazloum, the current head of Disney Experiences, looks like it may be hinting at this idea finally becoming a reality.

In a picture, the lighting just left of Harris is eerily reminiscent of the original attraction’s Dreamfinder.

Again, this might be some magical psychosis, but once you see it, it cannot be unseen.

In an earlier teaser for the Horizons panel live stream, Harris can be seen standing next to the full backdrop.

While remnants of Dreamfinder still appear, it looks less similar to the character as the photo shared by Mazloum.

It’s also possible that the announcement is for a Disney Entertainment project, but we will have to wait and see this weekend!

Keep an eye on our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage for the latest news!

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