Disney Lorcana 2026 D23 Collection Coming to Downtown Disney

The special foil set arrives August 14 at Downtown Disney with returning Glimmers and the first card from the upcoming Hyperia City.

Disney Lorcana collectors have another reason to make a trip to the Disneyland Resort this week. A special Disney Lorcana 2026 D23 Collection is coming to Downtown Disney on August 14, giving fans the chance to pick up an exclusive foil card set celebrating another year of the trading card game and offering a first glimpse at a location that has yet to officially arrive in Lorcana.

What’s Happening:

The special collection will be available for purchase beginning August 14, 2026, with the release taking place at Downtown Disney District near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage.

Designed as a commemorative release for Disney Lorcana, the 2026 D23 Collection features beloved Glimmers from previous quests in a special foil card set. The cards offer collectors another way to revisit familiar characters and stories while adding some extra shine to their decks and collections.

But perhaps the biggest draw for collectors is what appears alongside those returning favorites: the very first card from the yet-to-be-released Hyperia City.

Hyperia City is an upcoming location within the world of Disney Lorcana, making the D23 Collection an especially interesting release for fans who enjoy keeping up with the game's evolving lore and collecting cards that offer early looks at what's ahead.

The collection will be subject to a virtual queue on August 14. Guests interested in purchasing the release will need to join the virtual queue through the Disneyland app, with the queue opening at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

There are also specific location requirements for guests hoping to join. You must be within 90 miles of the Downtown Disney District at the time you request to join the virtual queue.

Only one virtual queue request may be made per guest, and a standby queue will not be available while the virtual queue system is in use.

Guests who receive a virtual queue selection will be notified through the Disneyland app when it is time to proceed to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. From there, guests will need to present and scan their QR code and have their boarding group available.

For the August 14 Disney Lorcana 2026 D23 Collection release specifically, the virtual queue provides the primary way for guests to access the merchandise, making it important for collectors to prepare ahead of time.

The early-morning virtual queue time means fans hoping to secure the collection will want to have the Disneyland app ready and be within the required 90-mile radius before 5:00 a.m.

As with Disneyland merchandise releases and special events, details can change. Release dates, artwork, edition sizes, retail prices, event times, and other information are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

For collectors, however, the combination of foil Glimmers, a commemorative D23 release, and the first-ever Hyperia City card makes this one Disney Lorcana release worth watching.

The Disney Lorcana 2026 D23 Collection arrives at Downtown Disney District on August 14, giving fans a limited opportunity to add a piece of the game's past and a first look at its future to their collections.

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