Disney Princess Spirit Jerseys Are Releasing Daily During World Princess Week
Seven days! Seven princesses! Seven Spirit Jerseys!
Disney is turning World Princess Week into a must-shop event for fans of its royal icons, with a brand-new limited-release Disney Princess Spirit Jersey arriving at Disney Parks every day throughout the celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning August 16, Disney will release a different princess-inspired Spirit Jersey each day, giving collectors seven chances to add a new design to their wardrobes.
- The limited releases will be available on both coasts, with shoppers able to find the collection at World of Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and the World of Disney location at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.
Cinderella - August 16
Aurora - August 17
Tiana - August 18
Belle - August 19
Ariel - August 20
Jasmine - August 21
Rapunzel - August 22
- The collection also gives Disney fans on both coasts an opportunity to participate. The Spirit Jerseys will be offered in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World designs.
- Cinderella will be the first princess to receive her own limited-release Spirit Jersey on Sunday, August 16. Aurora follows the next day, bringing the classic Sleeping Beauty heroine into the lineup.
- On August 18, it's time for Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, followed by Belle from Beauty and the Beast on August 19. Ariel from The Little Mermaid arrives August 20, while Jasmine from Aladdin gets her turn on August 21, concluding August 22 with Rapunzel from Tangled.
- With some of Disney's most recognizable princesses represented, the collection offers something for fans of classic Disney animation as well as newer generations of Disney royalty.
- Spirit Jerseys have become a staple of Disney Parks merchandise, and limited releases tied to specific characters or celebrations can quickly become highly sought-after collectibles. Releasing a different princess design each day adds another layer of excitement for collectors, who will have to plan their shopping trips around the individual release dates.
- The countdown begins August 16 with Cinderella, and a new princess will follow each day through August 22. For Disney merchandise collectors, the biggest challenge may not be choosing a favorite princess, it may be deciding whether one Spirit Jersey is enough.
More World Princess Week News:
- World Princess Week Sets a Royal Return to Disneyland Paris with Exclusive Treats, Entertainment and More
- Angel City FC Hosting Special Disney Princess Night as World Princess Week Kicks Off Later This Month
- Walt Disney World Showcases New World Princess Week Treats Across Resort
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