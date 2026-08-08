Angel City FC Hosting Special Disney Princess Night as World Princess Week Kicks Off Later This Month
Plus an appearance by a Disney Legend!
Angel City Football Club in Los Angeles will be hosting a special themed night, celebrating some true royalty and helping kick off World Princess Week.
What's Happening:
- Angel City Football Club (ACFC) has announced that they will give fans the royal treatment with Disney Princess Theme Night when the club faces the Washington Spirit on Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium.
- Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite princess or sidekick and join in the festivities.
- A very special performance by Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, will take place during halftime, and the National Anthem will be sung by content creator and viral singer (known for her Punk Goes Princess EP), Lauren Paley.
- Both Anika and Lauren will also be featured in Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, airing August 16 on ABC and Disney+.
In addition to these performances, Disney Princess Theme Night will feature in-stadium entertainment, photo opportunities, and interactive moments with princesses that celebrate courage, friendship, and believing in yourself, values shared by both Disney and Angel City on and off the pitch.
With special activations around the BMO Stadium concourse, match attendees will have the opportunity to bring out their inner princess with crafts, accessories, and a princess castle photo moment with some Disney Princesses. Fans will also get to experience a Princess Game Day Glam session for extra match day sparkle.
- In addition to the on-field action as Angel City FC hosts the Washington Spirit, the evening will include special matchday programming, themed music and videoboard content, and family-focused activations on the concourse.
- Limited-edition Disney Princess Theme Night ticket packages and group experiences that include a mini backpack keychain will be available while supplies last.
- Single-game tickets for Disney Princess Theme Night, presented by Disney, are on sale now for both individual fans and groups looking for a magical night out at BMO Stadium. Fans can secure their seats by visiting the Angel City FC ticketing page and selecting the August 16 match versus the Washington Spirit. Tickets can be found at the official site for Angel City FC.
What They're Saying:
- Amy Taylor, CEO of ACFC: “We are thrilled to bring the joy and inspiration of Disney alongside the excitement of an Angel City match. ACFC’s Disney Princess Theme Night celebrates imagination, confidence, and the next generation of dreamers, both on the pitch and in the stands.”
A Perfect Date:
- The special night at ACFC is on August 16, 2026 - which just so happens to coincide with the launch of Disney's World Princess Week.
- World Princess Week is an annual celebration created by Disney that honors its princess characters and emphasizes the values that they represent - like course, kindness, curiosity, determination, and more.
- As part of the fun, special events and entertainment have been introduced at Disney Parks in years past, as well as the debut of new merchandise for the occasion.
- Across various platforms and Disney destinations, there are plenty of princess-themed activities and storytelling, including special features and more on Disney+ and Disney-owned streaming platforms.
- The event takes place this year from August 16 through August 22.
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