Walt Disney World Showcases New World Princess Week Treats Across Resort
Treats abound at the parks, Disney Springs, and even the resort hotels!
Take a look at a number of new culinary treats that are coming to Walt Disney World to help celebrate World Princess Week this month!
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is sharing a number of princess themed treats that will be arriving at locations throughout the Resort to celebrate World Princess Week.
- World Princess Week takes place this year from August 16 to August 22, 2026, though these treats could arrive at any time ahead of the celebration, so be on the lookout during your next visit to any of these locations.
- New for the celebration, we have the Princess of the Bayou: Vanilla chiffon with pistachio-praline crunch and a layer of orange pâte de fruit topped with pistachio mousse, and can be picked up at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs.
- Mermaid Caramel Ganache Pop: Salted caramel ganache covered in milk chocolate, also at The Ganachery at Disney Springs.
- Belle Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls, can be picked up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Fairfax Fare.
- Aurora Cone: DOLE Whip Strawberry and blue soft-serve in a sugar cone with white chocolate crispy pearls, and can be picked up at Magic Kingdom - Storybook Treats (Available during regular park hours only).
- Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar drizzled with honey, and can be found at Magic Kingdom's Golden Oak Outpost (Available during regular park hours only).
- The Royal Chef’s Dessert Plate is An assortment of Norwegian-inspired desserts that can be found at EPCOT in the Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in World Showcase's Norway Pavilion.
- The Motunui Ube Sundae: Ube soft-serve with tropical fruits, coconut, raspberry crumbs, and macadamia, can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
- Another new item, Tiana’s Caramel Éclair: Honey crémeux, caramel, and spiced pecans, can be found at both Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside in the Riverside Mill Food Court, and at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter in the Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory.
- Bubbles of the Sea: Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea, lemon juice, pineapple, and guava topped with boba pearls and a splash of shimmer can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the ABC Commissary.
- Another new item, guests can find the Lemon Blueberry Entremet: Blueberry mousse, lemon chiffon cake, lemon curd, blueberry compote at Disney’s Riviera Resort in Le Petit Café.
- "The Ocean Chose You" is a banana chiffon, caramel-milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate-banana crumbs, vanilla syrup, and buttercream that can be found at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Capt. Cook’s and at Kona Island.
- Finally, we have Tiana’s Mint Chocolate Chip Bar - a mint chocolate chip mousse with cocoa sablé at Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa in the resort's Gasparilla Island Grill.
- To try these items for yourself at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
World Princess Week
- World Princess Week is an annual celebration created by Disney that honors its princess characters and emphasizes the values that they represent - like course, kindness, curiosity, determination, and more.
- As part of the fun, special events and entertainment have been introduced at Disney Parks in years past, as well as the debut of new merchandise for the occasion.
- Across various platforms and Disney destinations, there are plenty of princess-themed activities and storytelling, including special features and more on Disney+ and Disney-owned streaming platforms.
- The event takes place this year from August 16 through August 22. These treats are some of the first things we've heard about World Princess Week festivities at Walt Disney World, but more World Princess Week fun is sure to be revealed in the coming days and weeks as we get closer to the event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com