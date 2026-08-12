World Princess Week Sets a Royal Return to Disneyland Paris with Exclusive Treats, Entertainment and More

Disneyland Paris guests can enjoy the royal magic of World Princess Week from August 15–23, 2026.

That time of the year when we celebrate all of the beloved Disney Princesses is almost upon us, and Disneyland Paris is once again celebrating World Princess Week in royal fashion.

What's Happening:

  • Discover what makes a Disney Princess bold and true as World Princess Week returns to Disneyland Paris from August 15–23, 2026.
  • Guests are invited to step into the worlds of Pocahontas, Snow White and Merida via special photo locations and even share Belle’s passion for reading with her Tales as Old as Time.
  • In the morning, Minnie will wish you a warm welcome from the balcony of the Main Street Train Station, while Princesses will bid you a fairytale farewell at night.
  • Disney Princess Musical Memories will be held on the Castle Stage, allowing guests to relive their fondest memories with a medley of the most iconic Disney Princess songs.
  • There will also be some bold flavors available exclusively during World Princess Week, with enchanting sweet treats to refreshing drinks inspired by Disney Princesses.

  • Finally, guests can answer the call of the ocean and strike a pose in a special Moana Magic Shot over in Adventureland.

More Disneyland Paris News:

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