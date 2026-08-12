World Princess Week Sets a Royal Return to Disneyland Paris with Exclusive Treats, Entertainment and More

Disneyland Paris guests can enjoy the royal magic of World Princess Week from August 15–23, 2026.

That time of the year when we celebrate all of the beloved Disney Princesses is almost upon us, and Disneyland Paris is once again celebrating World Princess Week in royal fashion.

What's Happening:

Discover what makes a Disney Princess bold and true as World Princess Week returns to Disneyland Paris from August 15–23, 2026.

Guests are invited to step into the worlds of Pocahontas, Snow White and Merida via special photo locations and even share Belle’s passion for reading with her Tales as Old as Time.

In the morning, Minnie will wish you a warm welcome from the balcony of the Main Street Train Station, while Princesses will bid you a fairytale farewell at night.

Disney Princess Musical Memories will be held on the Castle Stage, allowing guests to relive their fondest memories with a medley of the most iconic Disney Princess songs.

There will also be some bold flavors available exclusively during World Princess Week, with enchanting sweet treats to refreshing drinks inspired by Disney Princesses.

Finally, guests can answer the call of the ocean and strike a pose in a special Moana Magic Shot over in Adventureland.

World Princess Week is also coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in the form of a large collection of exclusive treats.

Over in Los Angeles, Angel City Football Club will be hosting a special themed night, celebrating some true royalty and helping kick off World Princess Week.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Disneyland Paris and Visa have partnered to introduce themed credit card terminals across the resort.

Visitors to Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel can enjoy some Spider-Man themed libations celebrating the release of Brand New Day.

Special Disney Lorcana activations will soon entice Illumineers to both Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris to get their hands on special cards.

The spooky fun of the annual Disney Halloween Festival will return to Disneyland Paris starting in late September.