A New Spider-Man Themed Menu is Now Available at Disneyland Paris' Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in theaters and if you're the sort of Spidey fan that lives and breathes the wall-crawler, you can now eat and drink him with a collection of cocktails and light bites at the Skyline Bar found at Disneyland Paris' Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris is getting in on the Spider-Man fun of the release of Brand New Day with a small menu of items found at the Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel. The menu is now available and will continue through the end of August.

The six drinks are broken down into pairs, with an alcoholic and a non-alcoholic option themed to each of three different version of Spidey, Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy. Wall Crawler - Maker’s Mark bourbon, elderflower liqueur - Fiorente, blue curaçao flavor syrup and orgeat flavor syrup, hibiscus infusion, ginger concentrate.



Secret Identity - Apple juice, cranberry nectar, raspberry drink, strawberry coulis, blue passion fruit syrup

Pink Thread - Bailey’s the Original Irish Cream, red berry purée, whipped cream, gluten-free biscuit, spirulina

Rebel Spider - Semi-skimmed milk, banana drink, strawberry syrup, blue curaçao flavor syrup, cherry preparation, whipped cream

Bioelectric Surge - Flor de Caña Gran Reserva 7-Year rum, ginger liqueur, passion fruit preparation, vegetable charcoal, red berry purée, fizzy sugar

Brooklyn Ice - Coca-Cola Original, falernum flavor syrup, cherry preparation, vegetable charcoal

There are also a pair of light food items, one savory and one sweet: The Amazing Slider - Marinated and roasted turkey, coleslaw, emmental cheese, Thousand Island sauce and brioche bun



Web-Slinger Roll - Vanilla cream cheese, mascarpone with red berries

More Spider-Man News: