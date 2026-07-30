A MARVELous "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Merchandise Roundup

Spider-Man is one of the biggest names in all of superheroes, and one way you can see is that is the massive volume of merchandise in the world that bears his name and likeness. And with a brand new Spider-Man movie out in the world with Spider-Man: Brand New Day you can be sure there's going to be plenty of merchandise to support that release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises a fresh start the wall crawler and while ne can only imagine how tough things are going to get for Spidey in the film, fans will be able to celebrate his heroics in a variety of ways, from clothing to toys to watches and more. Here's just a look at some of the great merchandise that's available as Brand New Day opens in theaters.

Addidas

Aéropostale

Bandai

Citizen

Civil Regime

Crocs

Disney Store

Displate

Ed Hardy

Element

Exquisite Gaming

Funko

Hasbro

Hot Topic

Marvel Spider-Man Vintage Spider T-Shirt

Hot Toys

huf

Insomniac

Iron Studios

Jada Toys

Jazwares

Kid Designs

Kyte Baby

Little Words Project

Loungefly

Mattel

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Basic Plush Assortment

McFarlane Toys

Old Navy

RSVLTS

Sideshow

Spin Master

Spirit Jersey

LEGO



