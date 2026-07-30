A MARVELous "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Merchandise Roundup

From toys to clothes and everything in between, here's all the Spidey gear you're looking for.

Spider-Man is one of the biggest names in all of superheroes, and one way you can see is that is the massive volume of merchandise in the world that bears his name and likeness. And with a brand new Spider-Man movie out in the world with Spider-Man: Brand New Day you can be sure there's going to be plenty of merchandise to support that release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises a fresh start the wall crawler and while ne can only imagine how tough things are going to get for Spidey in the film, fans will be able to celebrate his heroics in a variety of ways, from clothing to toys to watches and more. Here's just a look at some of the great merchandise that's available as Brand New Day opens in theaters.

Addidas

adidas DON Issue 8 shoes

Aéropostale

Long Sleeve Spider-Man Comic Boxy 2Fer Tee

Aéropostale Spider-Man Action Print Boxy Full-Zip Hoodie

Aéropostale Spider-Man Arachnids Straight Leg Sweatpants

Aéropostale The Amazing Spider-Man Graphic Tee

Aéropostale The Amazing Spider-Man Comic Graphic Tee

 Aéropostale Spider-Man V-Neck Boxy Mesh Jersey

Aéropostale Spider-Man Lounge Pants

Aéropostale Spider-Man Fleece Track Jacket

Aéropostale Spider-Man Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Aéropostale Spider-Man Embossed Spider Boxy Pullover Hoodie

Aéropostale Spider-Man Embossed Logo Graphic Tee

Aéropostale Spider-Man Comic Boxy Pullover Hoodie

Aéropostale Long Sleeve Spider-Man Spiderwebs Boxy 2Fer Tee

Bandai 

Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) S.H.Figuarts Action Figure

Hulk (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) S.H.Figuarts Action Figure

Citizen

Spider-Man Swings watch

Civil Regime 

Spider Chaos Civil Track Jacket in E-Red

Man Vs Beast SBS 199X Oversized Tee in Vintage Black

Crocs

Spider-Man Classic Backpack

Kids' Spider-Man Classic Clog

Disney Store

Spider-Man Big Feet Plush – 11''

Spider-Man Light-Up Mask with Sound for Kids

Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – 13''

Displate

Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster

Ed Hardy

Heart Web Boxy Tee

Heart Web Boxy Zip Hoodie

Spider-Man Triple SM Boxy Fleece Hoodie

Flame Web Boxy Tee

Element

Marvel x Element Spider-Man Ball Cap - BoxLunch Exclusive

Spider-Man Contrast Stitch Spider Backpack

Spider-Man Rubberized Spider Backpack

Element x Marvel Spider-Man "Brand New Day" Low Profile Strapback Curved Brim Dad Cap

Exquisite Gaming

Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man - Original Mobile Phone & Gaming Controller Holder

Funko

Pop! Keychain Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

Pop! Jumbo Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

Pop! Spider-Man (No Way Home Suit) (Brand New Day)

Pop! Super Hulk (Brand New Day)

Pop! Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

Hasbro

Hulk Gamma Smash Fists

Marvel Legends Series Hulk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man

Marvel Spider-Man Actionverse Stretch & Blast Buggy

Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Flipping Action Figure

Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Mask

Savage Smash Hulk

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Action FX

Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Super Web Slinger

Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Spider-Man

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Hulk

Power-Charge Spider-Man

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Action FX

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man

 Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Marvel's Scorpion

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Far From Home Actionverse Black & Gold Suit Spider-Man

Savage Hulk Talk'N Electronic Mask

Spider-Man 2-in-1 Super Chompin' Tank

Spider-Man Wisecrackin' Glow Mask

Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Hulk

Spider-Man Nerf Web Strike Blaster

Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man, Hulk, and Iron Spider

Ultimate Web Gear Spider-Man

Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Role Play Mask

Hot Topic

Marvel Spider-Man Vintage Spider T-Shirt

Hot Toys

Spider-Man Brand New Day Cosbi Collection

huf

huf x Spider-Man Entangled Washed T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Fleece Pant

huf x Spider-Man Work Jacket

huf x Spider-Man Symbiosis Full-Zip Hoodie

 huf x Spider-Man Web Full-Zip Washed Hoodie

huf x Spider-Man Venom Washed Snapback Hat

huf x Spider-Man Maximum Carnage T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Spotted T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Sinister T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Secret Wars Washed T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Football Jersey

huf x Spider-Man Maximum Carnage Pullover Hoodie

huf x Spider-Man Lookout T-Shirt

huf x Spider-Man Crew Sock

Insomniac

Spider-Man 2

Iron Studios

Statue Hulk - Brand New Day - Minico

Spider-Man - Brand New Day - Art Scale 1/10

Spider-Man - Brand New Day - Minico

Jada Toys

Marvel Spider-Man Porsche

Spider-Man Buggy RC

Jazwares

MARVEL Spider-Man Official Youth Deluxe Zentai Costume

Kid Designs

 Spider-Man FRS Light-Up Walkie Talkies

Kyte Baby

Drawstring Short in Spider-Man

Hoodie in Spider-Man

Long Sleeve Pajamas in Spider-Man

Toddler Basic Tee in Spider-Man

Toddler Basic Tee in Spider-Man on Oat

Twirl Dress in Spider-Man

Zippered Footie in Spider-Man

Zippered Romper in Spider-Man

Little Words Project

Be Amazing- Marvel's Spider-Man

Be Yourself- Marvel's Spider-Man

Friendly Neighborhood Faves Set- Marvel's Spider-Man

Hero Energy- Marvel's Spider-Man

<3 Spidey Bag Charm- Marvel's Spider-Man

 Your Friendly Bracelet Set- Marvel's Spider-Man

Loungefly

Marvel Spider-Man Classic Cosplay Mini Backpack

Mattel

HOT WHEELS® SUPERSTAR SPEEDERS™ Spider-Man & Hulk Smash Down

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Basic Plush Assortment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Flip & Quip Plush

McFarlane Toys

Hulk (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure

Spider-Man (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure

Spider-Man (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

Old Navy

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Fleece Shorts for Men

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Sweat Shorts

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baseball Cap

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Fleece Graphic Baseball Shirt for Toddler Boys

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Popover Hoodie for Adults

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Popover Hoodie for Men

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Joggers Set for Toddler

RSVLTS

Spider-Man "The Meme"

Sideshow

 Spider-Man Premium Format Figure

Spin Master

Monster Jam Marvel Mega Spider-Man RC Monster Truck

Monster Jam, Marvel Official Venom Vs. The Amazing Spider-Man

Monster Jam Marvel Spider-Man RC Monster Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle

Spirit Jersey

Marvel Spider-Man™ Brand New Day Mineral Wash Spirit Jersey®

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spirit Jersey

LEGO

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Hero Figure


LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey