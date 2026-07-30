A MARVELous "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Merchandise Roundup
Spider-Man is one of the biggest names in all of superheroes, and one way you can see is that is the massive volume of merchandise in the world that bears his name and likeness. And with a brand new Spider-Man movie out in the world with Spider-Man: Brand New Day you can be sure there's going to be plenty of merchandise to support that release.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises a fresh start the wall crawler and while ne can only imagine how tough things are going to get for Spidey in the film, fans will be able to celebrate his heroics in a variety of ways, from clothing to toys to watches and more. Here's just a look at some of the great merchandise that's available as Brand New Day opens in theaters.
Addidas
adidas DON Issue 8 shoes
Aéropostale
Long Sleeve Spider-Man Comic Boxy 2Fer Tee
Aéropostale Spider-Man Action Print Boxy Full-Zip Hoodie
Aéropostale Spider-Man Arachnids Straight Leg Sweatpants
Aéropostale The Amazing Spider-Man Graphic Tee
Aéropostale The Amazing Spider-Man Comic Graphic Tee
Aéropostale Spider-Man V-Neck Boxy Mesh Jersey
Aéropostale Spider-Man Lounge Pants
Aéropostale Spider-Man Fleece Track Jacket
Aéropostale Spider-Man Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Aéropostale Spider-Man Embossed Spider Boxy Pullover Hoodie
Aéropostale Spider-Man Embossed Logo Graphic Tee
Aéropostale Spider-Man Comic Boxy Pullover Hoodie
Aéropostale Long Sleeve Spider-Man Spiderwebs Boxy 2Fer Tee
Bandai
Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) S.H.Figuarts Action Figure
Hulk (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) S.H.Figuarts Action Figure
Citizen
Spider-Man Swings watch
Civil Regime
Spider Chaos Civil Track Jacket in E-Red
Man Vs Beast SBS 199X Oversized Tee in Vintage Black
Crocs
Spider-Man Classic Backpack
Kids' Spider-Man Classic Clog
Disney Store
Spider-Man Big Feet Plush – 11''
Spider-Man Light-Up Mask with Sound for Kids
Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – 13''
Displate
Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster
Ed Hardy
Heart Web Boxy Tee
Heart Web Boxy Zip Hoodie
Spider-Man Triple SM Boxy Fleece Hoodie
Flame Web Boxy Tee
Element
Marvel x Element Spider-Man Ball Cap - BoxLunch Exclusive
Spider-Man Contrast Stitch Spider Backpack
Spider-Man Rubberized Spider Backpack
Element x Marvel Spider-Man "Brand New Day" Low Profile Strapback Curved Brim Dad Cap
Exquisite Gaming
Marvel: The Amazing Spider-Man - Original Mobile Phone & Gaming Controller Holder
Funko
Pop! Keychain Spider-Man (Brand New Day)
Pop! Jumbo Spider-Man (Brand New Day)
Pop! Spider-Man (No Way Home Suit) (Brand New Day)
Pop! Super Hulk (Brand New Day)
Pop! Spider-Man (Brand New Day)
Hasbro
Hulk Gamma Smash Fists
Marvel Legends Series Hulk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man
Marvel Spider-Man Actionverse Stretch & Blast Buggy
Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Flipping Action Figure
Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Mask
Savage Smash Hulk
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Action FX
Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Super Web Slinger
Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Spider-Man
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Hulk
Power-Charge Spider-Man
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Action FX
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Marvel's Scorpion
Marvel Studios Spider-Man Far From Home Actionverse Black & Gold Suit Spider-Man
Savage Hulk Talk'N Electronic Mask
Spider-Man 2-in-1 Super Chompin' Tank
Spider-Man Wisecrackin' Glow Mask
Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Hulk
Spider-Man Nerf Web Strike Blaster
Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man, Hulk, and Iron Spider
Ultimate Web Gear Spider-Man
Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Role Play Mask
Hot Topic
Marvel Spider-Man Vintage Spider T-Shirt
Hot Toys
Spider-Man Brand New Day Cosbi Collection
huf
huf x Spider-Man Entangled Washed T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Fleece Pant
huf x Spider-Man Work Jacket
huf x Spider-Man Symbiosis Full-Zip Hoodie
huf x Spider-Man Web Full-Zip Washed Hoodie
huf x Spider-Man Venom Washed Snapback Hat
huf x Spider-Man Maximum Carnage T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Spotted T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Sinister T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Secret Wars Washed T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Football Jersey
huf x Spider-Man Maximum Carnage Pullover Hoodie
huf x Spider-Man Lookout T-Shirt
huf x Spider-Man Crew Sock
Insomniac
Spider-Man 2
Iron Studios
Statue Hulk - Brand New Day - Minico
Spider-Man - Brand New Day - Art Scale 1/10
Spider-Man - Brand New Day - Minico
Jada Toys
Marvel Spider-Man Porsche
Spider-Man Buggy RC
Jazwares
MARVEL Spider-Man Official Youth Deluxe Zentai Costume
Kid Designs
Spider-Man FRS Light-Up Walkie Talkies
Kyte Baby
Drawstring Short in Spider-Man
Hoodie in Spider-Man
Long Sleeve Pajamas in Spider-Man
Toddler Basic Tee in Spider-Man
Toddler Basic Tee in Spider-Man on Oat
Twirl Dress in Spider-Man
Zippered Footie in Spider-Man
Zippered Romper in Spider-Man
Little Words Project
Be Amazing- Marvel's Spider-Man
Be Yourself- Marvel's Spider-Man
Friendly Neighborhood Faves Set- Marvel's Spider-Man
Hero Energy- Marvel's Spider-Man
<3 Spidey Bag Charm- Marvel's Spider-Man
Your Friendly Bracelet Set- Marvel's Spider-Man
Loungefly
Marvel Spider-Man Classic Cosplay Mini Backpack
Mattel
HOT WHEELS® SUPERSTAR SPEEDERS™ Spider-Man & Hulk Smash Down
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Basic Plush Assortment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Flip & Quip Plush
McFarlane Toys
Hulk (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure
Spider-Man (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure
Spider-Man (Marvel Studios: Spider-Man Brand New Day) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure
Old Navy
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Fleece Shorts for Men
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Sweat Shorts
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baseball Cap
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Fleece Graphic Baseball Shirt for Toddler Boys
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Popover Hoodie for Adults
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Popover Hoodie for Men
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Joggers Set for Toddler
RSVLTS
Spider-Man "The Meme"
Sideshow
Spider-Man Premium Format Figure
Spin Master
Monster Jam Marvel Mega Spider-Man RC Monster Truck
Monster Jam, Marvel Official Venom Vs. The Amazing Spider-Man
Monster Jam Marvel Spider-Man RC Monster Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle
Spirit Jersey
Marvel Spider-Man™ Brand New Day Mineral Wash Spirit Jersey®
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spirit Jersey
LEGO
LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Hero Figure
LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase
LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash