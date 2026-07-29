Spider-Man Returns To Fortnite For Brand New Day, And He Brought a Clip From the Film

The wall-crawler is back in Fortnite.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is returning to the most popular video game in the world, and he brought a scene from the film for fans to enjoy.

What's Happening:

  • Fortnite fans just got double the Spidey fun with a new video posted to YouTube which announces both that characters from Spider-Man: Brand New Day are heading to the popular game, but also gave fans a sneak peek at the movie with an extended scene just before it hits theaters.
  • The movie scene is from early in the film and shows Spidey swinging around when he discovers a runaway vehicle that needs to be stopped. He then runs into Frank Castle, The Punisher, who is also trying to stop the tank, though through slightly different means.

  • When it comes to Fortnite itself, Spider-Man, who has been in the game before, is back once again. His skin is available with or without mask if you'd rather look more like Tom Holland.

  • You can also play as the Hulk.

  • Or you can play as The Punisher.

More Fortnite News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey