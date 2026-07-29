Spider-Man Returns To Fortnite For Brand New Day, And He Brought a Clip From the Film

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is returning to the most popular video game in the world, and he brought a scene from the film for fans to enjoy.

What's Happening:

Fortnite fans just got double the Spidey fun with a new video posted to YouTube which announces both that characters from Spider-Man: Brand New Day are heading to the popular game, but also gave fans a sneak peek at the movie with an extended scene just before it hits theaters.

The movie scene is from early in the film and shows Spidey swinging around when he discovers a runaway vehicle that needs to be stopped. He then runs into Frank Castle, The Punisher, who is also trying to stop the tank, though through slightly different means.

When it comes to Fortnite itself, Spider-Man, who has been in the game before, is back once again. His skin is available with or without mask if you'd rather look more like Tom Holland.

You can also play as the Hulk.

Or you can play as The Punisher.

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