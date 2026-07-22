Fortnite's Fortnitemares Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights with All-New Scare Zone

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are bringing Fortnite's signature Halloween event into the real world!

Halloween Horror Nights is bringing one of gaming's biggest Halloween traditions to life this fall, giving fans the chance to step directly into the haunting world of Fortnite's Fortnitemares.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have officially revealed an all-new scare zone inspired by the wildly popular Fortnite seasonal event, marking another major collaboration between the theme park event and one of the world's biggest video games.

Guests will be able to experience a real-world version of Fortnitemares complete with familiar characters, iconic elements from the game, and exclusive event merchandise.

The new scare zone transforms Halloween Horror Nights into a live-action version of Fortnite's spooky seasonal celebration.

Known for introducing eerie new characters, haunted environments, and horror-inspired gameplay each fall, Fortnitemares has become one of Fortnite's most anticipated annual events. Now, that experience is stepping off the screen and into the streets of Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests will enter Freaky Fields, a Halloween-themed battleground that has been overtaken by a sinister force. Throughout the experience, fans will navigate the ever-changing environment while trying to survive encounters with terrifying creatures lurking throughout the scare zone.

One of the biggest highlights is the arrival of the iconic Battle Bus, giving Fortnite fans an instantly recognizable landmark straight from the game. Along the way, visitors will encounter familiar Fortnitemares characters alongside brand-new original creations developed exclusively for Halloween Horror Nights.

The experience is designed to capture the energy of Fortnite by placing guests directly into the action as they attempt to escape the haunted battlefield and claim victory.

Fans won't have to wait until opening night to bring part of the experience home. Universal has also announced a new merchandise collection inspired by the Fortnitemares scare zone. The lineup includes a graphic T-shirt, a collectible decal set, and an acrylic display piece featuring artwork inspired by the new experience.

The merchandise is available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, with online sales launching through ShopUniversal beginning Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

The Fortnitemares scare zone joins an already highly anticipated lineup for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, with Universal teasing that even more haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and additional experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.

Halloween Horror Nights begins August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood, with both events running on select nights through November 1.

For Fortnite fans, the collaboration offers a unique opportunity to experience one of the game's fan-favorite seasonal events in an entirely new way, this time, where the scares are very real.

More Halloween Horror Nights News: