Killer Klowns Terrify Again at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Klown around and find out!

The Killer Klowwwnnssss-oooooooo from Outer Space are coming back to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

What's Happening:

In what appears to be an announcement for a scare zone, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space are coming to the street of Universal Orlando for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 cult horror-comedy that follows a group of bizarre alien clowns who invade a small town and capture residents using twisted circus-themed weapons and cotton candy cocoons.

This is far from the first time that the evil clowns from the cult classic film of the same name have appeared at Halloween Horror Nights.

They first appeared in a scare zone during Halloween Horror Nights 28 in Orlando, before going on to get their own house in both Orlando and Hollywood in 2019.

Said house returned to Hollywood for an encore run in 2022.

More details on the what we can expect from the Killer Klowns this year will be shared soon.

What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?