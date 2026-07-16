Killer Klowns Terrify Again at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
Klown around and find out!
The Killer Klowwwnnssss-oooooooo from Outer Space are coming back to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.
What's Happening:
- In what appears to be an announcement for a scare zone, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space are coming to the street of Universal Orlando for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 cult horror-comedy that follows a group of bizarre alien clowns who invade a small town and capture residents using twisted circus-themed weapons and cotton candy cocoons.
- This is far from the first time that the evil clowns from the cult classic film of the same name have appeared at Halloween Horror Nights.
- They first appeared in a scare zone during Halloween Horror Nights 28 in Orlando, before going on to get their own house in both Orlando and Hollywood in 2019.
- Said house returned to Hollywood for an encore run in 2022.
- More details on the what we can expect from the Killer Klowns this year will be shared soon.
What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?
- The five original haunted houses announced for this year’s event are:
- They’re joined by three IP-based houses:
- Usually, there are 10 haunted houses at the event, so this leaves just 2 yet to be announced – which will most likely be IP-based.
- This year, Nightmare Fuel will take on a noir theme involving vampires in a seedy metropolis.
- The lagoon show is getting a Stranger Things takeover this year, featuring memorable scenes from throughout the series projected across towering water screens.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 28 through November 1, 2026 at Universal Studios Florida.
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