Come Face to Face with Caged Cannibals in a Defunct Zoo at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
The third original haunted house for this year's event has been revealed!
A defunct zoo comes to terrifying life in an all-new haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.
What's Happening:
- The third original haunted house for 2026 at Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed, titled MADLANDS: Caged Canibals.
- Based off the title alone, this house feels like it will be pretty intense. You'll enter into a defunct zoo, which is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes. They’re territorial. They’re hungry. And you’re lunch.
- Enjoy MADLANDS: Caged Canibals for yourself when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, August 28.
- Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow are also back for the 35th Halloween Horror Nights, facing off in their own haunted house.
- Earlier this week, we found out about another original house, titled H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!
- This year's event will also see at least two IP houses, with Sinners and Stranger Things 5 announced so far.
- More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.
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