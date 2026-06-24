Come Face to Face with Caged Cannibals in a Defunct Zoo at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

The third original haunted house for this year's event has been revealed!

A defunct zoo comes to terrifying life in an all-new haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

What's Happening:

  • The third original haunted house for 2026 at Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed, titled MADLANDS: Caged Canibals.
  • Based off the title alone, this house feels like it will be pretty intense. You'll enter into a defunct zoo, which is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes. They’re territorial. They’re hungry. And you’re lunch.
  • Enjoy MADLANDS: Caged Canibals for yourself when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, August 28.

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning