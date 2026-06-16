Universal to Preview Halloween Horror Nights 2026 During Expanded Midsummer Scream Presence
Universal Studios Hollywood's version of HHN will have a panel, along with several other offerings on the show floor from Universal Destinations & Experiences.
Universal Destinations & Experiences is returning to the Midsummer Scream convention this summer, previewing what's to come at Halloween Horror Nights 2026.
What's Happening:
- In what's become a tradition for several years now, Universal Destinations & Experiences will be back at the annual Midsummer Scream horror convention in Long Beach, California in August.
- The focus, naturally, will be on what to expect from the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights 2026, including a panel focused on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights featuring Executive Producer John Murdy.
- Universal notes they're going bigger than ever at Midsummer Scream this year, including an expanded footprint at the front of the show floor.
- During Midsummer Scream, Universal's offerings include:
- First look merchandise across multiple categories, including Universal Monsters and Halloween II
- Complimentary artist signings of Midsummer Scream exclusive prints
- Character meet-and-greets
- A behind-the-scenes panel on the creative process of Universal Products & Experiences’ collaborations
- Early release merchandise available first at Midsummer Scream
- Photo opportunities inspired by this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
- An experience featuring the icons of Las Vegas' Universal Horror Unleashed in the Hall of Shadows
- This year's Midsummer Scream runs from August 7-9 at the Long Beach Convention Cente.
- Halloween Horror Nights 2026 kicks off on Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood (the Universal Orlando incarnation begins August 28).
- So far, only one of the houses for HHN Hollywood has been revealed in the form of the much-anticipated Sinners, which is coming to both US parks.
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