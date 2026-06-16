Universal to Preview Halloween Horror Nights 2026 During Expanded Midsummer Scream Presence

Universal Studios Hollywood's version of HHN will have a panel, along with several other offerings on the show floor from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is returning to the Midsummer Scream convention this summer, previewing what's to come at Halloween Horror Nights 2026.

What's Happening:

  • In what's become a tradition for several years now, Universal Destinations & Experiences will be back at the annual Midsummer Scream horror convention in Long Beach, California in August.
  • The focus, naturally, will be on what to expect from the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights 2026, including a panel focused on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights featuring Executive Producer John Murdy.
  • Universal notes they're going bigger than ever at Midsummer Scream this year, including an expanded footprint at the front of the show floor.
  • During Midsummer Scream, Universal's offerings include:
    • First look merchandise across multiple categories, including Universal Monsters and Halloween II
    • Complimentary artist signings of Midsummer Scream exclusive prints
    • Character meet-and-greets
    • A behind-the-scenes panel on the creative process of Universal Products & Experiences’ collaborations
    • Early release merchandise available first at Midsummer Scream
    • Photo opportunities inspired by this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
    • An experience featuring the icons of Las Vegas' Universal Horror Unleashed in the Hall of Shadows
  • This year's Midsummer Scream runs from August 7-9 at the Long Beach Convention Cente.
  • Halloween Horror Nights 2026 kicks off on Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood (the Universal Orlando incarnation begins August 28).
  • So far, only one of the houses for HHN Hollywood has been revealed in the form of the much-anticipated Sinners, which is coming to both US parks.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman