Step into the Terrifying World of "Sinners" at Halloween Horror Nights 2026
This juke joint’s opening night might be your last...
Halloween Horror Nights announcement season has arrived, and our first IP reveal of the year will see one of 2025's most popular films be transformed into a haunted house.
What's Halloween:
- Sinners, last year's incredibly successful horror film, will be transformed into a haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights this year at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners takes place in 1930s Mississippi Delta, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to their hometown to open a juke joint for their community. Celebration turns to panic as a troupe of unrelenting vampires crash the opening night, threatening to violently curse the guests in a brutal battle for survival.
- The terrifying Halloween Horror Nights house will transport guests back in time to the popular Club Juke where they will quickly realize that nothing is as it seems when nefarious, red-eyed vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan appear with their insatiable hunger.
- As they attempt to evade the vampires at every turn, fans will encounter some of their favorite characters lifted straight from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread. Caught in a deadly struggle between twins Smoke and Stack and the bloodthirsty vampires, guests must survive the night – because the terror will only relent once the sun rises.
- Fans can already get their hands on some exclusive Sinners haunted house merchandise at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and shopUniversal.com.
- Items include a T-Shirt, hat, and acrylic figure inspired by the house.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What They're Saying:
- Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of Sinners and founders of Proximity Media: “It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way. Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”
- John Murdy, Executive Producer, Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood: “At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be. Just as Ryan Coogler's Academy Award winning film, Sinners re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we’ve never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way.”
- Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort: “The moment Sinners premiered, we knew it was an undeniable fit for Halloween Horror Nights and it’s an honor to bring this story to life. It’s rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre—and that’s exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can't wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver."
Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control
- At Universal Orlando, the long‑standing conflict between Jack and Oddfellow comes to life for the first time as guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry. As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other - but to join forces instead.
- This will tie into the theme of this year's event, the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares” as the theme for this year’s event, which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP.
- Jack and Oddfellow are said to be the ringmasters of the event, so we will see what else comes from Universal in the weeks and months leading up the big event.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning