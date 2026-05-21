Step into the Terrifying World of "Sinners" at Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of

and founders of Proximity Media: “It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with

in such a powerful way. Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”