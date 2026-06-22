H.R. Bloodengutz Brings a Halloween Fright-Tacular to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

The second original haunted house for this year's event has been revealed!

You've heard of H.R. Pufnstuf, but have you ever met H.R. Bloodengutz? You're about to this year at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

What's Happening:

The second original haunted house for 2026 at Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed, which will see H.R. Bloodengutz get his very own house.

H.R. Bloodengutz, a host of a Creature Features TV show, was featured as the main character of Halloween Horror Nights 21 back in 2011.

During that event, he was a part of his own haunted house, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: Holidays of Horror.

Now, he's back for a new house that will curate some of his Halloween favorites, complete with ghouls, gore and all the frights that keep you coming back for more.

Enjoy H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular! for yourself when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, August 28.

Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow are also back for the 35th Halloween Horror Nights, facing off in their own haunted house.

This year's event will also see at least two IP houses, with Sinners and Stranger Things 5 announced so far.

More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.