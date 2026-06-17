Brave the Upside Down as the Final Season of "Stranger Things" Comes to Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Journey to the Upside Down and beyond with an all-new haunted house inspired by the final season of "Stranger Things"

The Upside Down is set to return once again to Halloween Horror Nights, with a haunted house themed around the fifth and final season of Stranger Things coming to both coasts.

What's Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights is set to feature Stranger Things for the fourth time, transforming the popular show's finale season into a haunted house at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Developed in partnership with Netflix, this year’s Stranger Things haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the final season in an authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins. Fans will confront the terror they’ve seen on screen as they navigate iconic locations and encounter favorite characters—all while evading a host of horrifying supernatural creatures…including Vecna himself.

The harrowing adventure will immediately transport guests to the town of Hawkins, as the barrier between reality and the supernatural is collapsing to unleash an ominous darkness.

As visitors make their way through familiar scenes, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, as well as the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss, they’ll be hunted at every turn by Demogorgons and other sinister creatures. With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival.

Fans can already get their hands on some exclusive Stranger Things haunted house merchandise at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and beginning tomorrow, June 18 at 9 a.m. PT, on shopUniversal.com .

shopUniversal.com Items include a T-Shirt, mug, and acrylic figure that will fit into the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display.

Take a look back at the Stranger Things 4 house from Universal Orlando in the video below.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Another IP that horror fans will get to revel in this year is Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.