"Hellraiser" Set to Bring Twisted Pain and Pleasure to Halloween Horror Nights 2026
Step into the twisted world of Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" this year Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando.
Prepare to step beyond the threshold of pain and pleasure, as an all-new haunted house inspired by the first three Hellraiser films is coming to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts.
What's Happening:
- Fans will be transported in to the twisted world first brought to life by Clive Barker, where desire, suffering and the unknown collide, this year at Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Since its debut in 1987, Hellraiser has become one of horror’s most influential franchises, introducing audiences to the chilling mythology of the Lament Configuration puzzle box – which, when solved, opens a portal to another dimension inhabited by the ritualistically torturous beings, the Cenobites, and their leader, the iconic Pinhead.
- Now, for the first time at Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience this nightmare personally in haunted houses on both coasts that draw from the first three films: Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth.
- Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know that legendary Pinhead actor Doug Bradley will reprise his character and lend his voice to both haunted houses.
- The terrifying experience begins as guests enter the iconic Lament Configuration puzzle box, unwittingly summoning the Cenobites and opening a gateway to a diabolical dimension where unspeakable horrors await. From the shadowy attic in Frank Cotton’s family home where he was first cast to Hell, to the disturbing Channard Institute where the legendary box lures guests with its promise of forbidden pleasures, fans will encounter haunting moments and settings from the Hellraiser franchise at every turn. Their unnerving journey ultimately lands them in The Labyrinth where Pinhead and the Cenobites lie in wait for new souls to torment for eternity.
- New limited-release merchandise inspired by the Hellraiser haunted house, including a T-shirt and a Pinhead acrylic figure which can be added to the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display, are now available at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and beginning tomorrow, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT, on shopUniversal.com.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Two other IP houses have been announced for both coasts, in the form of Sinners and Stranger Things 5.
- Last week, we learned details of the four remaining original houses left to be announced for Orlando's version of the event:
- More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning