Strangers Things Is Coming Back To Halloween Horror Nights, But In A Whole New Way

Are you ready to Return to Hawkins?

Stranger Things is coming back to Halloween Horror Nights, but not in quite the same way.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has announced Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins for this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

This will be the fourth time Stranger Things has appeared at HHN. The Netflix show debuted at the event following its first season in 2018. Stranger Things returned to HHN in 2019 and again in 2023.

However, there's a significant difference this year as Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins isn't a house, there's already one of those. The announcement confirms it will instead be a show.

What's Going On With Stranger Things: Return To Hawkins:

Senior Entertainment Director at Universal Creative Michael Aiello took to Twitter following the announcement and confirmed that Return to Hawkins will be a lagoon show, taking over the space where Cinesational: Symphonic Spectacular usually performs. He promised: " The music, the characters, moments… fountains, media, mapped projections "

" The show will cover the complete run of the series from the first through the fifth season. While the finale of Stranger Things was certainly divisive, one imagines many fans will be excited to relive their favorite moments in this unique way.

Unfortunately, because it's a lagoon show, we likely won't see it replicated at HHN at Universal Studios Hollywood. However, both parks are also getting houses based on the show's final season, so there will be plenty of Stranger Things fun for fans.

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