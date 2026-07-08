Nightmare Fuel Brings Noir Vampires to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

A new version of the popular show is on the docket for this year’s event at Universal Orlando.

Nightmare Fuel is going noir this year, as Universal Orlando has revealed the latest iteration of the popular Halloween Horror Nights show.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Nightmare Fuel first started performing at the former Fear Factor Live stage during Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.

Each year since has seen an updated version of the show with a new theme, with the last two years bringing the circus into the mix with Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus and Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay.

This year, they appear to be trying something different, with the show taking on a noir theme involving vampires in a seedy metropolis.

Embark on a dark musical journey and resist temptation as death-defying stunts lure you deeper into a vampire-ridden metropolis.

Enjoy a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists and illusions during Nightmare Fuel: Blood Noir, performing nightly at Halloween Horror Nights.

What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?