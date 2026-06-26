Universal Orlando Reveals Cybergoria House for Halloween Horror Nights 2026
The all-new original haunted house sends guests thousands of years into a frozen future where machines will stop at nothing to make humanity live forever.
The machines are taking over Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Orlando Resort has officially unveiled Cybergoria, the newest original haunted house coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights, transporting guests thousands of years into the future for a chilling sci-fi nightmare where technology has become humanity's greatest enemy.
What’s Happening:
- Known for delivering both blockbuster-inspired attractions and completely original horror concepts, Halloween Horror Nights continues to raise the bar each year with immersive haunted houses filled with elaborate sets, cinematic storytelling, and terrifying creatures around every corner.
- Cybergoria joins the growing lineup for this year's event as one of Universal's all-new original creations.
- According to Universal, guests will awaken in a frozen future where machines have taken control of civilization. In this dystopian world, artificial intelligence has a singular mission: to make humans live forever, even if it means killing them first.
- The futuristic haunted house promises guests an unsettling journey through a cold, machine-driven landscape populated by cybernetic horrors, biomechanical creatures, and sinister technology that has evolved far beyond human control. As visitors navigate the attraction, they'll encounter terrifying experiments and enhanced monstrosities that blur the line between man and machine in an unforgettable science-fiction horror experience.
- Original haunted houses have become a defining part of Halloween Horror Nights, allowing Universal's Entertainment team to create entirely new worlds filled with original monsters, backstories, and scares. While many guests eagerly anticipate attractions based on popular films and television series, the event's original concepts have earned a devoted following for their creativity and detailed storytelling.
- This year's lineup already features several highly anticipated haunted houses. Fans will journey back to Hawkins in Stranger Things 5: The Final Chapter, facing Demogorgons, the Mind Flayer, and Vecna in what promises to be the franchise's final Halloween Horror Nights appearance.
- Guests can also step inside Ryan Coogler's hit vampire film Sinners, where opening night at the Smokestack Twins' juke joint descends into a bloody battle against a hive of vampires.
- Returning Horror Nights icons Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow will also headline Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, an original haunted house exploring the twisted origins of two of the event's most recognizable characters.
- Another newly announced original haunted house, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!, invites guests to step inside a twisted television special hosted by the infamous H.R. Bloodengutz. The haunted house promises a curated lineup of Halloween favorites filled with ghouls, gore, and the over-the-top scares that have become a Halloween Horror Nights tradition.
- Universal has also revealed MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals, the third original haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026. Guests will enter a defunct zoo that has become the deadly territory of rival cannibal factions who have embraced their animal instincts. They're territorial, they're hungry—and you're the next meal.
- Each year, Halloween Horror Nights continues to push haunted attraction design to new heights through detailed environments, innovative effects, and unforgettable scares. Whether guests prefer original nightmares like Cybergoria or experiences inspired by beloved horror franchises, this year's event is already shaping up to deliver another terrifying season.
- More haunted houses, scare zones, entertainment, and event details are expected to be revealed as Halloween Horror Nights draws closer.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal Orlando Reveals 2026 Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days
- "Stranger Things" Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Arrives as Haunted House is Announced
- New Nighttime Spectacular to Take Over Evening Skies Above Universal Epic Universe
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning