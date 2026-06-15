New Nighttime Spectacular to Take Over Evening Skies Above Universal Epic Universe

Still no news on when they're adding the park to the Universal Orlando Annual Passes.

A new nighttime spectacular will soon take over the Orlando sky, specifically the sky above the newest park at Universal Orlando - Universal Epic Universe.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new nighttime spectacular that will debut at the resort's newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, later this summer.

Designed for guests to cap of their day of thrills at the new park, Universal Celestial Goodnight will begin taking over the night skies at the park starting on Tuesday, July 7.

The new show will envelop all of Celestial Park (Epic Universe's central land that leads to all the portals and immersive worlds) with a display of dancing fountains, lighting effects, and fireworks finale that will launch into the night sky.

Developed by Universal's award-winning entertainment team, Universal Celestial Goodnight will pay tribute to the characters and stories featured within the park, including the playful fun of Super Nintendo World, the excitement of How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and the iconic Universal Monsters featured in Dark Universe.

The new show utilizes nearly 600 lighting fixtures, over 350 fountains, and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park to surround guests from Luna on one end of the land to Apollo on the other, with stunning choreography and a high-energy musical score all building to the jaw-dropping fireworks finale to end the day at the new park.

The new nighttime spectacular comes just after the 1st anniversary of the new Universal Epic Universe.

It takes over the bulk of Celestial Park, the central hub land that serves as the access point to the highly immersive themed worlds of several different stories and IP.

The opening of the park generated enormous attention back in 2005 in Orlando and in the theme-park industry as a whole - marking the first brand new major theme park to open in Central Florida in over a quarter century.

The addition of a fourth gate at Universal Orlando (after Universal Volcano Bay) helped position Universal Orlando even more as a challenge to Disney's dominance in the Orlando theme park space.

In its first year, Universal Epic Universe also won a number of Themed Entertainment Association THEA awards, one for the park overall, and others for attractions like Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

The addition of a new nighttime spectacular helps round out a day's worth of experiences at the new park.

To plan a visit to the new park for yourself and the rest of the Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.